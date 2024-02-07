Rylan on Hot Mess Summer: 'I love a twist, so I had to do it!'

Eight self-confessed party animals jet off to the Greek island of Zante for some fun in the sun… or so they think! As they meet Hot Mess Summer host Rylan, they’re shocked to discover they’re not the guests at the busiest pool bar on the island - they’re the staff!

Each nominated by pals tired of their chaotic lifestyle, our revellers will swap their carefree nights for busy days cocktail-making, catering to VIPs and even cleaning toilets, under the watchful eyes of Rylan’s right-hand man, strict bar manager Lee. Can they rein in their wild ways and work together to win a big cash prize? Rylan, 35, tells us more…

What appealed to you about this show?

"I love a twist! When I heard that these 20-somethings, who think they’re going on a big party holiday in Zante, were actually going to be working in a bar, I had to do it. When they arrive, I say: ‘Welcome to Party Summer’, which is the show they think they're on. I get them a drink, send them all out for a night of fun… then the following morning, when they’ve got the worst hangover, hit them with the twist!"

Rylan teams up with bar manager Lee to put the revellers through their paces. (Image credit: Prime Video)

On first meeting them, did you predict who’d do well? And who might quit?

"After working on shows like Big Brother and Strictly: It Takes Two, I've conditioned myself not to base anything on first impressions, because people always surprise me. Jay, for example, admits he likes attention and he threatened to quit… a LOT. I told him, ‘Fine if you want to quit, we’ve got someone else waiting in the wings who wants this experience’, which made him reconsider. Plus, having a prize fund at stake, makes a massive difference."

The players are nominated by pals tired of their party lifestyles. Did they learn anything?

"I think we all get joy out of being thrown into something. I didn't want to climb Cairn Gorm mountain in Scotland for Comic Relief last year but I did. Would I do it again? Absolutely not! The journey these kids go on - starting off being quite selfish to realising they need to take responsibility - was interesting."

Shaken not stirred: Rylan reveals he once worked as a barman. (Image credit: Prime Video)

How do you think you’d fare as a contestant on a show like this?

"I used to be a barman years ago, so I'd be alright making cocktails. But in terms of dealing with some of the clients who visited the bar, let's just say, there were some I’d have thrown a few drinks over! On this show, I wasn’t a horrible boss - but I’d often lay in the pool on an inflatable flamingo, drinking a cocktail, and watch them work just for a laugh!"

All six episodes of Hot Mess Summer are available now on Prime Video.