The Underdog: Josh Must Win — release date, cast, celebrities and everything we know

The Underdog: Josh Must Win is a brand-new spin on the usual reality TV format.

This fresh E4 series is flipping the script on reality TV mainstays like Love Island and Big Brother. The Underdog: Josh Must Win invites a larger-than-life cast to take part in a new popularity contest called The Favourite.

Our confident castmates all think they're competing to be crowned the most popular of the bunch, in the hopes of bagging a cash prize at the end. What the group doesn't know is that four celebrities are pulling the strings behind the scenes, doing everything in their power to make the underdog of the group come out on top.

Here's everything you need to know about The Underdog: Josh Must Win...

The Underdog: Josh Must Win starts airing on E4 on Monday, March 25 at 9 pm, with new episodes airing Monday - Wednesday in the same slot.

You'll be able to stream the series on Channel 4, too; the first three episodes will be available to stream immediately after the first one airs.

How does The Underdog: Josh Must Win work?

The Underdog: Josh Must Win sees a group of would-be reality stars heading to a luxury home, where they think they're taking part in a popularity contest TV show called The Favourite, hosted by Nick Grimshaw.

Secretly, our four celebrity panelists will be hidden away in a nearby room. From their observation room, the group will keep a close eye on the proceedings and do their best to control the group and ensure that Josh comes out on top.

They'll be doing what they can to manipulate the game, assigning tasks and revealing surprise format changes, using their own experiences of reality TV to try and guarantee Josh's win... all while trying to keep up the facade of the fake show and not being found out!

Who's on The Underdog: Josh Must Win celebrity panel?

Our celebrity panel are raring to go. (Image credit: E4)

The four celebrity masterminds for The Underdog: Josh Must Win all have plenty of experience from the world of reality TV. They are: Nick Grimshaw, Amber Rose Gill, Vicky Pattinson and Pete Wicks.

Nick Grimshaw has watched a ton of telly during his tenure on Celebrity Gogglebox, and he's been on our TV screens and airwaves as a TV and radio presenter for over a decade now,

Amber Rose Gill found fame as a Love Island winner. She won the series coupled up with Greg O'Shea in 2019. Since then, she has appeared on a variety of UK shows ranging from This Morning, Loose Women, Lorraine, The Full Treatment, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, and Celebrity Mastermind. She published her first novel (co-written with Nadine Gonzalez) in 2022.

Vicky Pattinson first appeared on our screens as one of the stars of MTV's Geordie Shore from 2011 to 2014. Following on from the show, she's taken part in plenty of shows, including Ex on the Beach, This Morning, Virtually Famous, Through the Keyhole, and, notably, she won the 15th series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Pete Wicks is best known for being a cast member of the ITV reality series, The Only Way is Essex. He joined the show for its 15th series, and, like his fellow panelists, he's gone on to appear on our screens in various shows. He's appeared in Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity MasterChef, The Celebrity Circle, and The Real Full Monty: Jingles Balls. He's also been co-hosting the Staying Relevant podcast with his friend Sam Thompson (Made in Chelsea).

The Underdog: Josh Must Win cast

Below you can meet Josh Must Win's unwitting contestants:

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: E4) Josh (Image credit: E4) Andre (Image credit: E4) Gabby (Image credit: E4) Jack (Image credit: E4) Jeannette (Image credit: E4) Louie (Image credit: E4) Maddy (Image credit: E4) Myles (Image credit: E4) Sophia

Is there a The Underdog: Josh Must Win trailer?

Yes! Channel 4 gave us our very first look at the competitors (including Josh) and explained the concept of the show. The confident stars think they're in the house to take part in The Favourite, without knowing that our four celebs are pulling the strings in the background...