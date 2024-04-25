Marcus Wareing Simply Provence: release date, recipes, destinations and everything we know

Marcus Wareing Simply Provence is another fabulous gastronimical journey to enjoy on BBC2. The show will see the celebrity chef leave his Michelin-star restaurant in favour of the French countryside.

French cuisine has a reputation of being among the best in the world, and in this new six-part series Michelin-starred chef Marcus Wareing discovers the joys of seasonal French food and produce. Marcus heads to the region of Provence in the south of the country, famed for its delicious, simple food, but where the climate and approach to eating is very different to the UK.

Here's everything you need to know about Marcus Wareing Simply Provence on BBC2...

Marcus Wareing Simply Provence is a six-part series that starts on BBC2 from Monday May 6 at 6.30pm, with episodes running across the week and also playing out as a box set on BBCiPlayer. We will update with any US or international channels and air dates.

Is there a trailer?

There's no trailer for Marcus Wareing Simply Provence just yet, but we'll udpate as soon as one arrives. So do check back.

Marcus Wareing Simply Provence — recipes, destinations and more

Marcus Wareing Simply Provence is based in a classic French townhouse in the heart of St Remy. From there Marcus sets out to meet the locals as they share their secrets, from age-old traditions to taste sensations, immersing himself in all things French, including taking part in an ancient olive cracking competition and enjoying a Pastis and game of pétanque.

"‘I’m a self-proclaimed lover of French food and have dedicated my life’s work to perfecting the art of elite, French cuisine," he says. "But, until now, I’ve never stepped back to fully immerse myself in the culture, the people and the simple, delicious food that’s at the heart of this beautiful region."

And in an area where the tomato is more popular than the potato, there’s no shortage of quality ingredients for Marcus to work with, from local cheeses and rotisserie chickens to fresh seafood and the catch of the day from the local harbour.

"I can’t wait to take audiences on a deep-dive into Provence and create some simple dishes and flavour combinations that everyone will be able to try at home,"Marcus says. "It will really be a feast for the senses."

Behind the scenes and more on Marcus Wareing Simply Provence

Marcus Wareing Simply Provence was commissioned for BBC Two and iPlayer by Head of BBC Daytime, Rob Unsworth. The Commissioning Editor is Lindsay Bradbury. Karen Plumb is the Executive Producer for Plimsoll Productions. The series is being distributed by ITVS.

Karen Plumb, Executive Producer, Plimsoll Productions says: “Once again, Marcus Wareing’s genuine passion to learn about food and the people whose lives revolve around it jumps joyfully off the screen.”

Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime, Lindsay Bradbury, adds: "This series will unlock the simple secrets and traditions passed down from generations and bring it to the masses. From the simple dishes to the sensational, Marcus has explored and delved deep into the French traditions to bring audiences a sunny delight, all from the comfort of their own living rooms.”