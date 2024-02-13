The 1% Club season 3: release date, host, top prize and everything we know

The 1% Club season 3 sees the hit ITV game show returning for another exciting round of primetime quizzing.

Excitingly, the show's success has seen ITV backing the show big time, doubling the length of the series from eight to a total of 16 episodes and another Chrismas special set to air later this year.

Produced by Magnum Media, this addictive quiz format tests logic and common sense, unlike other general knowledge shows. And whilst the show's got an extended run, everything else is business as usual.

Not Going Out star Lee Mack is in the driving seat, and more than 40,000 people signed up to take part. But will any of them be capable of joining The 1% Club this time around?

Here's everything you need to know about The 1% Club season 3.

The 1% Club season 3 begins airing on Saturday, February 17 at 8.50 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

How Does The 1% Club work?

In The 1% Club, 100 contestants sit down at the start of every show with £1,000 in their pot.

Contestants are tasked with trying to correctly answer a question that certain percentages of the UK population would get right. In a round, if someone gets the answer wrong, their money goes into the prize pot for everyone to try and win.

There are 15 questions in total. The first round features a question that 90% of the country (based on a sample of answers from 1,000 Britons) would get right, with harder and harder questions arriving to whittle the contestants down.

Anyone who makes it to the 15th question (or who advances the furthest in the game if all 100 contestants are eliminated in a round) is considered a finalist. They're either given the choice of taking an equal share of £10,000 or the chance to attempt the final 1% question.

How much can you win on The 1% Club?

The cash prize is a life-changing amount of cash, as contestants could stand to win a maximum of £100,000.

Who's hosting The 1% Club season 3?

In 2023, Lee Mack earned himself a BAFTA TV Award nomination for hosting The 1% Club, and he's back once more to lead proceedings and banter with the next competitors.

When the series was recommissioned in April 2023, Lee said: "Once again I am delighted to cause household arguments, as kids mock their parents for being not as bright as them... but us grown-ups can stay out as late as we want, so we get the last laugh."

Executive Producer Dean Nabarro also told us that Lee was the 'number one choice' for The 1% Club host. "Humour was important to us. We didn't want anyone to feel like an idiot for getting a question wrong, only clever if they got it right — and Lee is the perfect balance of being curious and bright himself, but with no superiority over others. So no one minds if he takes the mickey out of them," he added.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! ITV released a trailer on social media, and it sees Lee Mack joking with some of our contestants and inviting us to consider just how smart we are and whether we're up to joining The 1% Club ourselves. Check it out below: