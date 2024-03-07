ITV reveals the future of Lee Mack's The 1 % Club

ITV has announced that the Lee Mack quiz show The 1 % Club will return for two more series.

The 1 % Club season 3 is currently airing on ITV and it has become a big hit for the broadcaster, pulling in over five million viewers. So, it's therefore not a huge surprise that it's getting two more series, with each including a festive special.



Talking about the show's recommission, Not Going Out star Lee said: “Well let's be honest, the fact that I haven’t accidentally given a hundred grand to the wrong person or read out the answer instead of the question is as much a surprise to me as it is to everyone else.

"So I'm delighted that ITV are risking me steering this ship once again! Can't wait to discover more of the nation’s brainboxes.”

The 1% Club, which won the Quiz Game Show Award at the 2023 National Television Awards, has the beauty that it's great fun to play along at home.

The show’s format sees 100 contestants begin every show — but to make it to the end and win the top prize of up to £100,000, contestants must correctly answer a question only 1% of the country would get right.

Contestants of all ages and backgrounds can take part, because, unlike most quizzes, no swotting up on general knowledge is required to do well. Logic and common sense are the key to success. Lee Mack keeps things zipping along, adding in jokes and gently taking the mickey out of the contestants.



It’s also quite a brutal show at times, given that a contestant can get to the end, be the final player, and still end up with nothing!

That element makes it similar to Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, which also has the jeopardy that players can go away with nothing or drop a huge sum of money.

The 1 % Club season 3 continues on Saturday night on ITV at 8.35 pm (see our UK TV Guide for full listings).