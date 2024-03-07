ITV reveals the future of Lee Mack's The 1 % Club
Over 5 million viewers are watching the current series of The 1 % Club
ITV has announced that the Lee Mack quiz show The 1 % Club will return for two more series.
The 1 % Club season 3 is currently airing on ITV and it has become a big hit for the broadcaster, pulling in over five million viewers. So, it's therefore not a huge surprise that it's getting two more series, with each including a festive special.
Talking about the show's recommission, Not Going Out star Lee said: “Well let's be honest, the fact that I haven’t accidentally given a hundred grand to the wrong person or read out the answer instead of the question is as much a surprise to me as it is to everyone else.
"So I'm delighted that ITV are risking me steering this ship once again! Can't wait to discover more of the nation’s brainboxes.”
The 1% Club, which won the Quiz Game Show Award at the 2023 National Television Awards, has the beauty that it's great fun to play along at home.
The show’s format sees 100 contestants begin every show — but to make it to the end and win the top prize of up to £100,000, contestants must correctly answer a question only 1% of the country would get right.
Contestants of all ages and backgrounds can take part, because, unlike most quizzes, no swotting up on general knowledge is required to do well. Logic and common sense are the key to success. Lee Mack keeps things zipping along, adding in jokes and gently taking the mickey out of the contestants.
It’s also quite a brutal show at times, given that a contestant can get to the end, be the final player, and still end up with nothing!
That element makes it similar to Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, which also has the jeopardy that players can go away with nothing or drop a huge sum of money.
The 1 % Club season 3 continues on Saturday night on ITV at 8.35 pm (see our UK TV Guide for full listings).
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
