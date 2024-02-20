The Pet Psychic: What's Your Dog Thinking? — release date, host, trailer and everything we know

Beth Lee-Crowther is on-hand to decode what pets are really telling you in The Pet Psychic: What's Your Dog Thinking?

A poorly pooch or miserable moggie? The Pet Psychic has the answer!

The Pet Psychic: What's Your Dog Thinking? is a bizarre four-part series which follows renowned pet psychic Beth Lee-Crowther as she travels the country meeting people and their animal friends to help them find solutions to their pet-related problems.

From a chicken with anxiety to a dog that hates going for walks, Beth has the ability to find out what's wrong by directly talking to the animals.

Here's everything we know about The Pet Psychic: What's Your Dog Thinking?...

Beth can speak to animals. (Image credit: Channel 5)

The Pet Psychic: What's Your Dog Thinking? airs on Channel 5 at 7pm on Tuesday, February 20. The next episode will air on Tuesday, February 27 at 7pm on Channel 5.

The four-part series will continue to air every Tuesday at 7pm on Channel 5.

Episodes will be available to watch on Channel 5 streaming after they have aired.

The Pet Psychic: What's Your Dog Thinking? host

The Pet Psychic: What's Your Dog Thinking? is hosted by Beth Lee-Crowther. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Host Beth Lee-Crowther is a pet psychic who is able to communicate with animals through a "telepathic and psychic link" and has been talking to all sorts of creatures for over 20 years.

Beth is a regular guest on This Morning as "The Pet Psychic" and has also appeared on Martin and Roman Kemp's Sunday Best where she does psychic animal readings for both the presenters and the viewers of the show.

You can find out more about Beth in the video below...

What happens in The Pet Psychic: What's Your Dog Thinking?

Beth heads to Morven, Worcestershire where she meets Petal, a chicken that's stopped laying eggs and a dog called Yogi, who hates going for walkies. Beth also speaks to owner Angela, who's worried her pet ferret Misty is lonely, before meeting owners of Arya, who want to know if their cat would mind being cloned.

The second episode sees Beth meet Sinai, a camel with the hump, whose owner Daisy wants to know how to cheer her up, and she helps owner Shaila discover if her dog Lebu can predict the future. Beth also encounters Cookie the cat, who was born with angular limb deformity in both her hind legs to help veterinary nurse Elisha discover how she can relieve Cookie's pain.

In the clip below, you can see how Beth reassures Petal the chicken's anxiety...

Is there a trailer for What happens in The Pet Psychic: What's Your Dog Thinking?

Yes, you can watch two trailers below where Beth communicates with animals of all shapes and sizes to help them with their problems...