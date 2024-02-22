Martin Compston's Norwegian Fling: release date, locations, trailer and everything we know

Martin Compston's Norwegian Fling is the follow-up series to Martin Compston's Scottish Fling, in which the Line Of Duty star and his friend, presenter Phil MacHugh, went on an expedition to discover what makes modern Scotland tick.

This time, the pair are reunited for another road trip in very different territory, as they head across the North Sea to Norway, one of Scotland's nearest neighbours.

Embarking on a 2,000-mile journey from Oslo to the Arctic Circle, Martin and Phil are keen to see the ways in which Norway and Scotland are similar — and to discover if there's anything that they can learn from their Scandi friends.

Here's everything we know about the new series so far...

Martin Compston's Norwegian Fling launches on Thursday, February 22 at 10pm on BBC Scotland, with a network airing on Friday, February 23 on BBC2 at 9pm.

The full six-part series will be available on BBC iPlayer from Thursday, February 22.

Martin and Phil celebrate Norway's national day in Bergen. (Image credit: BBC)

Martin Compston's Norwegian Fling destinations

The pair will begin their journey in Oslo, where they visit Stortinget — the Norwegian parliament — and will make their way through Bergen, Voss, Ålesund, Trondheim and Tromsø on their way to their final destination of Nordkapp in the Arctic Circle.

Martin Compston's Norwegian Fling episode guide

Episode 1 — Oslo

In Norway's capital, Martin and Phil head to the country's centre for skiing excellence, Holmenkollen, and discover that a lack of snow isn't necessarily a problem. They also meet Norway's youngest MP, Maren Grøthe, at the Norwegian parliament and find out how expensive alcohol is with a visit to the local Vinmonopolet.

Episode 2 — Bergen and the South West

Martin and Phil stop off in the snowy mountains to enjoy the scenic landscapes that Norway is famous for before heading to Bergen, where they change into the Bunad — Norwegian national dress — and celebrate Norway's national day. The next day, somewhat hungover, they join fisherman Morten Glesnes and his son Rasmus in the North Sea to catch cod and pollock.

Episode 3 — From Bergen to Voss

Sticking in Bergen, Martin and Phil find out how the oil and gas industry made millions for Norway, before heading northwards to Voss, where they sample a Norwegian delicacy: smoked sheep's head.

Phil and Martin meet Maren Grøthe, Norway's youngest MP, in Oslo (Image credit: BBC)

Episode 4 — Central Norway

Travelling through the UNESCO fjord landscape, Martin and Phil visit the Viking Valley to learn more about the famous Norse warriors, and head onwards to Ålesund where they assist the locals in building a massive bonfire to celebrate midsummer.

Episode 5 — Trondheim

After making their way along the Atlantic Ocean Road and the Storseisundet Bridge — famously featured in the Bond movie No Time To Die — Martin and Phil arrive in Norway's "capital of cool" where they assist in the preparation of a meal at Michelin-starred restaurant Credo and attend a gig by death metal band Hypermass.

Episode 6 — The Arctic Circle

Martin fulfils a dream by hanging out with a pack of wolves before he and Phil head to Tromsø, where they're given a guided tour by a local hero — pop star Dagny. From there, they take one last flight to reach Honningsvåg, a tiny town on the edge of Norway where they go fishing for king crab and take part in a singalong before concluding their trip at Nordkapp.

The friends meet pop star Dagny in Tromsø (Image credit: BBC)

Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh interview

How much did you know about Norway before you made this series? Phil: "To be honest with you, I didn't really know a lot. Norway is one of our closest neighbours to Scotland, and yet we knew little about it, so when Norway came up on the agenda, we jumped at the chance. We knew it would be in some ways similar to Scotland, but ultimately a brand-new culture and full of adventure." Martin: "I think probably Vikings, Erling Haaland and the massive oil fund were my main takeaways! When the team first said Norway, it came a bit out of left field, but in some ways, it's kind of shameful that it's right there and I'd never been before. It's an amazing country, just slap-you-in-the-face beautiful from head to toe. We had a blast!" Phil: "I don't think either of us realised how big it was — luckily for me, I didn't have to do any of the driving, that was left to poor old Martin!"

There was a lot of driving involved! But it looked like you enjoyed the road trip side of it? Martin: "We could have renamed the show 'Ferries And Tunnels'! It's mad, you're either on a boat or you're underground. It's so well-connected, but it's just the vastness of the place. Tunnels with roundabouts in them blew my mind!" Phil: "Yeah — 15-mile-long tunnels, as well!" Martin: "You'd go into these tunnels and there would be roundabouts to go left and right, and there were disco lights and stuff! It was wild." Phil: "That's when we started to have raves in the car, isn't it? When we go through the tunnel, we're like 'right, crank up the tunes, let's go!'"

What were the biggest surprises of the trip? Phil: "For me, it was the communities and the people. The people can be slightly eccentric, but they are so loving and warm, and ultimately the Norwegians are very switched-on people. They know how to get the best out of their own talent, they nourish and develop it, and we got a real insight into their lives, culture and communities." Martin: "The 24-hour daylight thing [in the Arctic Circle] is mad. You hear about it, but to actually experience it is quite disconcerting at first. You genuinely lose track of time! It has massive advantages, like you get up and get on with things because it's broad daylight, but you can go quite delirious when you're tired and you can't sleep because it's daylight! They're all really invested in their people and their infrastructure too. Everywhere you go, it's electric cars. They're ahead of the game where the rest of the world is just trying to catch up to this idea of green energy."

Phil and Martin at their final destination in the Arctic Circle (Image credit: BBC)

How did you get on with the language? Martin: "It's difficult! Phil's bilingual, and I always try to pick up little bits, because I think you should when you go places, whether it be 'takk' for 'thank you' and all that kind of thing. I just kept saying 'velkommen!' — that was my extent. Phil: "Yeah, the language is really different — I speak Gaelic, but there is kind of a similar thing with Celtic nations and Norwegian, it's the same lilt, they kind of sing as they speak. Some of these places we were driving into, trying to pronounce them was like, 'argh!'. Martin: "Yeah, that was probably the hardest bit of the voiceover — naming places!" Phil: "I was saying one thing and he was saying another!"

You've done Scotland and Norway already. Are there any plans for further adventures? Phil: "I mean, we'd love to, but I think we'd like to pick somewhere a bit more hot next time! Scotland's cold all year round, Norway's got its moments, so hopefully we can get somewhere a bit warmer and get the shorts and t-shirts on! It'd be good to do something like Australia or Canada, we'd love to take it a little bit more international." Martin: "It's a big old world out there, but we'd love to keep that tone — when we got to Bergen we had the pipe band, keeping those little Scottish connections, whether it be somewhere like Canada or New Zealand or something. But I'd say for sure, even if we aren't doing it for TV, this is going to be something that me and Phil are going to do for the rest of our lives. It's been a blast, and we'll keep it going!"

Martin Compston's Norwegian Fling trailer

The trailer for Martin Compston's Norwegian Fling sees Martin and Phil reminiscing about their travels around Scotland in the last season, and looking forward to their new adventures for the latest series.

You can watch below...