Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling — all about the Line of Duty star's new travel series

Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling is a new BBC2 project close to the heart of the famous Line Of Duty star. The bright lights of Las Vegas might be where he currently calls home, but Martin Compston will always be a proud Scot at heart.

In Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling he teams up with his friend, TV presenter Phil MacHugh, to tour the country and see how it's being shaped by its people and its landscape. The pair journey from the bustling cities to the wild highlands to meet the locals and visitors that share their special love for Scotland.

“I’ve traveled all over the country for work and leisure – but this is the first time I’ll be meeting real modern Scots on camera, sharing their thoughts and passions,” says Martin. “We’re excited to get stuck in, and to experience the best that Scotland has to offer in the 21st century.”

So here's everything you need to know about Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling on BBC2...

Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling is a six-part series that will air on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer. The BBC have yet to announce a release date but we’ll update you on here as soon as we find out. We'll also update if there's a worldwide air date given.

Martin’s Compston’s Scottish Fling — the locations he visits

Martin Compston and his friend Phil take a deep dive into contemporary Scotland, veering off the beaten track and taking part in some of the most exciting experiences their homeland has to offer.

They will meet the locals who help to shape the nation as well as the ‘odd famous friend’. We’re told Martin and Phil will be well and truly pushed out of their comfort zones and will experience Scotland at its most extreme.



We will update with all the Scottish locations and their experiences as soon as we can.

Join Martin Compston on his Scottish travels. (Image credit: Getty)

A brief history of Martin Compston

Martin is best known for his role as DS Steve Arnott in the series Line of Duty, in which he seeks out justice as part of the police anti-corruption squad AC-12. Last year he also starred in the hit series Vigil and most recently was on our screens in Our House on ITV. He has also starred in Traces, The Nest, Mary Queen of Scots and Death in Paradise. Back in 2003-2005 Martin played Ewan Brodie in Monarch of the Glen. Martin was a teenager when he starred in the Ken Loach movie Sweet Sixteen.

Later in 2022 Martin will be starring in Prime Video thriller The Rig set on a Scottish oil rig.

Martin as DS Steve Arnott (centre) in Line of Duty. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling?

No, not yet but we’ll put the trailer up on here if one is released.