'Line of Duty' star Martin Compston shares exciting details for season 7
By Claire Crick published
The 'Line of Duty' actor has hinted that he could be returning as AC12's Steve Arnott sooner than we think.
Martin Compston has revealed that Line of Duty season 7 could be heading our way.
The actor, who will be back on our screens in ITV thriller Our House next week (starting Monday, March 7) has revealed that not only would he love to reprise his role as Steve Arnott, but that Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure would also be up for returning to AC12 as Ted Hastings and Kate Flemming.
The BBC is yet to address the future of the show after Line of Duty season 6 aired last year, finally revealing who the mysterious 'H' is. But is that really the end of the story? Or has show creator Jed Mercurio got more anti-corruption drama up his sleeve?
Martin told Radio Times that while nothing is imminent, another series certainly hasn't been ruled out: "I really, really appreciate how much people love it, but where we're at right now is no different to where we've ever been. We've always taken a big gap off between seasons, so I really couldn't tell you more."
The actor added: "When Jed sees a story, we'd all be game. I think we'd all be absolutely heartbroken if we thought that was the last time we all work together, so there's an appetite there.
"But in terms of where we're at, there's nothing different to where we usually are — it usually takes a year or so, and then Jed [Mercurio] will call and say, 'look, guys, here's the story I've got', and then we go to it. I couldn't tell you if that call was going to come, but you know, we'll figure it out."
In the last season of Line of Duty we saw Steve facing problems in his personal life as well as at work as he was forced to meet with occupational health about his ongoing dependency on over-the-counter drugs. He also got closer to John Corbett's wife, Stephanie, and became Detective Inspector after receiving a promotion from Ted.
You can watch seasons 1-6 of Line of Duty on BBC iPlayer now.
