'Our House' — release date, cast, plot, trailer and all you need to know

Our House, featuring an all-star cast including Line of Duty’s Martin Compston, is a big new drama based on the hit book by Louise Candlish.

Billed as an "edge of your seat thriller", Our House sees a woman arrive home one day only to find strangers have moved in... and her panic rises when she can’t find her estranged husband, Bram.

Events then quickly spiral out of control, as a string of secrets is unearthed. The book Our House became an international bestseller and the television adaptation promises to be just as gripping.

Martin Compston says: “I’m absolutely delighted to be part of the cast of Our House in the role of Bram. The scripts are genuinely thrilling, packed with twists and turns that kept me guessing until the end. I’m excited to bring them to the screen.”

Here's everything we know about the thriller...

Our House will be shown in the UK on ITV, but a release date is still to be confirmed. There’s no word yet on a US release.

Who’s in the cast?

Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey, Shadowplay, War and Peace) and Line of Duty’s Martin Compston star as estranged wife Fi and husband Bram. Rupert Penry-Jones (The Drowning, Whitechapel, The Last Weekend) plays Toby, Fi’s new partner.

Talking about his role, Rupert says: “I’m delighted to be stepping into the shoes of the elusive character of Toby in this nail-biting thriller; highlighting how a few innocent wrong turns can spiral into an eventuality no one anticipated. It’s all the more rewarding to be working alongside the brilliantly talented Tuppence Middleton and Martin Compston. This is a TV thriller that will subvert all expectations.”

Tuppence Middleton adds: "What struck me about Our House is its immense relatability; it’s a story where you catch a glimpse of yourself in the characters, and you get the chilling realisation that what happens to Fi could happen to anyone. What a fantastic opportunity to work alongside ITV and the team at Red Planet Pictures to adapt this artfully plotted novel.”

What’s the plot?

Fi is shocked when she returns home to discover that strangers have moved into her house. She believes a giant misunderstanding has taken place as she looks around her house which now contains none of her possessions. Fi is then left further devastated when she can’t find her estranged husband. As we flashback in time to see scenes of Fi and Bram together, she starts to unpick her life and discover Bram’s hidden past...

Is there a trailer?

Not yet!