Red Eye season 2 first look reveals Line of Duty star at heart of the action
Martin Compston stars as the plane thriller Red Eye returns
Red Eye season 2 is on the way with Line of Duty's Martin Compston at the heart of the new thriller.
The first series, one of the best ITV dramas of recent times, starred Richard Armitage, who's not reprising his role as Dr Matthew Nolan. The second series will instead feature Compston alongside Jing Lusi, who reprises her role as DS Hana Li.
The plot sees Hana and an unnamed character played by Compston have to resolve their past differences to solve a new, high-stakes conspiracy.
Martin Compston said: "I'm delighted to be joining the Red Eye team. Hoping to build on the massive success of the first series and give viewers another thrilling ride."
Filming is already taking place, suggesting the new six-part series will be screened on ITV this winter.
Jing Lusi commented: "I'm incredibly excited to return to the world of Red Eye, and thrilled to be sharing this rollercoaster with the brilliant Martin Compston.”
Also back is Lesley Sharp as the Head of MI5 Madeline Delaney and Jemma Moore as journalist Jess Li. Plus Jonathan Aris (His Dark Materials, The End of the F***ing World), Robert Guilbert (Killing Eve, Bergerac), Cash Holland (The Completely Made Up Adventures of Duck Turpin, Out of Her Mind) and Steph Lacey (Doctor Who, Stay Close).
New cast includes Isaura Barbe-Brown (Guilt, The Gold), Nicholas Rowe (The Crown, A Spy Among Friends), Danusia Samal (The Great, Ghost in the Shell), Trevor White (Industry, I Hate Susie) and Guy Williams (The White Princess, London Has Fallen).
The first series of Red Eye, which you can stream on ITVX in the UK and Max in the US, was a monster hit.
Over eight million viewers tuned in on ITV, while it gained 29.3 million streams on ITVX, making Red Eye one of ITV’s top ten dramas of 2024.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
