Jed Mercurio reveals Payback's Line of Duty link
Jed Mercurio says Payback is an 'edge-of-your-seat' thriller
Payback executive producer Jed Mercurio, the creator of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, has revealed a link between his previous shows and the ITV thriller.
Payback is a big new crime drama starring Morven Christie as Lexie Noble, a woman whose idyllic lifestyle is turned upside down when her husband is murdered, setting off a chain of events that sees her entangled in a massive police operation to bring down a drug lord.
And Jed has revealed that one of the show’s directors, Jennie Darnell, also worked on Line of Duty and Bodyguard.
"I think the show is really well-directed and it was a real pleasure to be working once again with Jennie Darnell, who I first worked with on Bodyguard. She was a second unit director on that show and then she started directing some main unit on Line of Duty. So I was really delighted that she was able to direct the first few episodes of Payback."
Jed is known for bringing high-octane thrillers to our screen and he believes that Payback, written by Debbie O'Malley, offers the same ingredients of action and suspense.
"I think Payback is one of those edge-of-your-seat thrillers where you're going to want to watch all the episodes once you get into the story and you understand Lexie Noble's dilemma and the extreme dangers that she's facing. I think the audience will really tune into that and relate to her as a character.
"Then it's having that question of what they would do in that same situation in a story that goes in so many unexpected directions. It will really hook an audience and make them want to be watching the next episode as soon as possible."
Luckily for fans wanting to watch all the episodes at once, ITV is dropping the series as a box set on ITVX when the first episode airs on Wednesday 4 October at 9 pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
Most Popular
By Sean Marland