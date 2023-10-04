Jed Mercurio reveals Payback's Line of Duty link

Payback executive producer Jed Mercurio, the creator of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, has revealed a link between his previous shows and the ITV thriller.

Payback is a big new crime drama starring Morven Christie as Lexie Noble, a woman whose idyllic lifestyle is turned upside down when her husband is murdered, setting off a chain of events that sees her entangled in a massive police operation to bring down a drug lord.

And Jed has revealed that one of the show’s directors, Jennie Darnell, also worked on Line of Duty and Bodyguard.

"I think the show is really well-directed and it was a real pleasure to be working once again with Jennie Darnell, who I first worked with on Bodyguard. She was a second unit director on that show and then she started directing some main unit on Line of Duty. So I was really delighted that she was able to direct the first few episodes of Payback."

Jed is known for bringing high-octane thrillers to our screen and he believes that Payback, written by Debbie O'Malley, offers the same ingredients of action and suspense.

"I think Payback is one of those edge-of-your-seat thrillers where you're going to want to watch all the episodes once you get into the story and you understand Lexie Noble's dilemma and the extreme dangers that she's facing. I think the audience will really tune into that and relate to her as a character.

"Then it's having that question of what they would do in that same situation in a story that goes in so many unexpected directions. It will really hook an audience and make them want to be watching the next episode as soon as possible."

Luckily for fans wanting to watch all the episodes at once, ITV is dropping the series as a box set on ITVX when the first episode airs on Wednesday 4 October at 9 pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).