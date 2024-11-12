Line of Duty star drops biggest hint yet season 7 is on way

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has given the clearest indication yet that season 7 of the hit BBC crime drama is on the way.

Dunbar, who stars in the show as Superintendent Ted Hastings, said it "looks like" Line of Duty will return. He told Times Radio: "All the signals and everything is [positive] but until the script hits the desk, you can't be 100 percent sure.

"We're all hoping that someone somewhere will make an announcement and say, 'Yes, it's happening'. And we can all take it from there. I can tell you one thing … the day they announce it, it's going to burn up the internet."

Adrian Dunbar as Ted Hastings (Image credit: BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill)

The last season, following the latest AC-12 investigation by Ted Hastings , DI Steve Arnott ( Martin Compston ) and DI Kate Fleming ( Vicky McClure ), went out three years ago and there's been speculation ever since about a further series. But following Dunbar's encouraging words and recent reports of a summit between the stars and creator Jed Mercurio it seems extremely likely we haven't seen the last of AC-12.

Mercurio recently commented in a BBC4 documentary that any new story must cover new ground for its three leads. Speaking to Compston on Jed Mercurio and Martin Compston Remember… Line of Duty, he said: "We have to find a story, that makes sense, that is territory we haven't covered before. That takes not just a new character into those areas but takes you (Compston) and Vicky and Adi into territory the characters haven't been before.

"If we can find all those pieces of the recipe, then it would be great to talk to the BBC and see if they'll let us do some more."

Until we finally get Line of Duty season 7 you can catch up on all the previous series on BBC iPlayer in the UK, while it’s available on BritBox in the US.