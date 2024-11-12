Line of Duty star drops biggest hint yet season 7 is on way
AC-12 could be back on the case soon...
Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has given the clearest indication yet that season 7 of the hit BBC crime drama is on the way.
Dunbar, who stars in the show as Superintendent Ted Hastings, said it "looks like" Line of Duty will return. He told Times Radio: "All the signals and everything is [positive] but until the script hits the desk, you can't be 100 percent sure.
"We're all hoping that someone somewhere will make an announcement and say, 'Yes, it's happening'. And we can all take it from there. I can tell you one thing … the day they announce it, it's going to burn up the internet."
The last season, following the latest AC-12 investigation by Ted Hastings, DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), went out three years ago and there's been speculation ever since about a further series. But following Dunbar's encouraging words and recent reports of a summit between the stars and creator Jed Mercurio it seems extremely likely we haven't seen the last of AC-12.
Mercurio recently commented in a BBC4 documentary that any new story must cover new ground for its three leads. Speaking to Compston on Jed Mercurio and Martin Compston Remember… Line of Duty, he said: "We have to find a story, that makes sense, that is territory we haven't covered before. That takes not just a new character into those areas but takes you (Compston) and Vicky and Adi into territory the characters haven't been before.
"If we can find all those pieces of the recipe, then it would be great to talk to the BBC and see if they'll let us do some more."
Until we finally get Line of Duty season 7 you can catch up on all the previous series on BBC iPlayer in the UK, while it’s available on BritBox in the US.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!