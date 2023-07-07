Red Eye: cast, plot and everything we know about the thriller series

Red Eye is an edge-of-your-seat thriller series set on an overnight 'red-eye' flight from London's Heathrow to Beijing in China, which sees Stay Close and Spooks actor Richard Armitage as a doctor drawn into a terrifying conspiracy.

Richard is playing Dr Matthew Nolan, a medic accused of committing a murder in Beijing and forced to return to China on an overnight flight to face charges.

Crazy Rich Asians star Jing Lusi plays DC Hana Li, the London officer who reluctantly accompanies him, and Lesley Sharp plays the head of M15, who becomes drawn into an international conspiracy.

“I’m excited to be boarding Red Eye alongside Jing Lusi. This action-packed espionage thriller is one of the best scripts I have read in a long time,” says Richard Armitage, while his co-star Jing Lusi adds, “Red Eye marks a turning point in British Asian representation, and I am beyond thrilled and proud to be leading this series alongside the wonderful Richard Armitage.”

So here's everything you need to know about the six-part thriller Red Eye...

The six-part thriller will premiere on ITVX in 2024 and will also be shown on ITV1 some months later.

Keep an eye on this page and we’ll let you know when a definite release date is announced for the UK and if there's an air date and channel for the US and internationally.

Red Eye plot

In Red Eye, Dr Matthew Nolan (Richard Armitage) attends a medical conference in Beijing and shortly before his flight home is involved in a car crash that almost kills him.

As he lands at Heathrow, a shocked Nolan is arrested for the murder of the woman who was in the car he crashed. But, despite his exhaustion, a confused Nolan is adamant that he was driving alone.

Nolan is sent back to China to face charges and is accompanied by DC Hana Li (Jing Lusi), who is none too impressed by the assignment or Nolan himself. But when there’s a death on board, Hana realises she’s embroiled in an escalating conspiracy.

Back home her sister, journalist Jess (Jemma Moore) is conducting her own investigation into Nolan’s extradition while the head of M15, Madeline Delaney risks her career to keep Hana and Nolan alive and expose the conspiracy that seems to implicate both China and those in her own government.

Red Eye cast — Richard Armitage as Dr Matthew Nolan

Richard Armitage plays Dr Nolan, who is accused of murder. He previously starred as Lucas North in the BBC spy drama Spooks and played Guy of Gisborne in BBC One drama Robin Hood. He’s also had roles in Strike Back, The Hobbit, Captain America: The First Avenger, Ocean’s Eight, The Stranger and Stay Close.

Richard Armitage starring in Stay Close on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Jing Lusi as DC Hana Li

Jing Lusi plays the detective Hana who takes Nolan on the red eye flight back to China. She’s known for her roles in Crazy Rich Asians, Gangs of London, Man vs Bee, Lucky Man, The Feed and Scott and Bailey.

Jing Lusi plays detective Hana Li. (Image credit: David Reiss)

Lesley Sharp as Director General Delaney

Lesley Sharp plays M15 chief Madeline Delaney. She's previously played Jean in the movie and series The Full Monty and has also starred in Before We Die, Common As Muck, Playing the Field, Clocking Off, Afterlife, The Diary of Anne Frank and Three Girls.

Lesley Sharp in The Full Monty. (Image credit: Disney)

Who else is starring in Red Eye?

Red Eye also stars Jemma Moore (Silent Witness) who is playing Jess Li, Hana’s sister. Daphne Cheung, Oliver Maltman, Jonathan Aris and Aidan Cheng round out the cast.

Is there a trailer for Red Eye?

There's no Red Eye trailer yet, but if ITV release one, we’ll put it up on this page so you can get a sneak preview of the exciting thriller.

Behind the scenes and more on Red Eye

Red Eye is produced by Sony Pictures Television-backed Bad Wolf, founded in 2015 by Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner. Award-winning producer Julie Gardner (I Hate Suzie, Doctor Who) will Executive Produce the series alongside Lachlan MacKinnon (Industry, A Discovery of Witches). Fortitude and Power Book IV: Force Director, Kieron Hawkes, will direct all episodes in the series which is produced by Kristian Dench (The Capture, Strike Back).

The project has been developed and overseen by Bad Wolf’s Director of Content, Dan McCulloch (His Dark Materials, Endeavour). Sony Pictures Television will be responsible for the international distribution of Red Eye.

ITV's head drama commissioner, Polly Hill, says: “Red Eye is a brilliantly addictive thriller with an international story taking place on the red eye flight from Heathrow to Beijing.

"Thanks to Peter’s scripts, the story will have the audience gripped and continually surprised throughout. It’s got a fantastic cast led by Jing Lusi and Richard Armitage, and we are delighted to be working with Bad Wolf on this exciting new show.”