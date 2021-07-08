'Man Vs Bee': release date, plot, trailer, and everything you need to know about Netflix's new comedy

Man Vs Bee will see Rowan Atkinson returning to the world of physical comedy in a new Netflix series about one man's struggle against a troublesome insect.

Atkinson is a familiar face to millions of viewers all over the world thanks to the international success of slapstick character Mr. Bean and Netflix will be hoping the star can achieve cut through with global audiences.

The series has been created by Atkinson with the help of Will Davies, with whom he previously collaborated on the Johnny English film franchise. Here's everything we know about the show, which is sure to leave viewers buzzing...

Man Vs Bee will be made up of 10 episodes, each of which will run 10 minutes, but there's no news yet on when it will arrive on Netflix. But when we get an official release date, we'll be sure to let you know.

Man Vs Bee plot

Netflix outlined the premise of the new series in a statement: "Renowned actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson plays a new character in this riotous comedy. A man finds himself at war with a bee while housesitting a luxurious mansion. Who will win, and what irreparable damage will be done in the process?"

The show is one of several Netflix are making in the UK after the streaming giant set up a UK team to develop production in the country.

Vice President, Original Series Anne Mensah said: "Setting up a team entirely based in the UK was always about being able to better connect to the fantastic program makers we have here — to provide a space for writers, producers, directors and actors that feels local, friendly and familiar but also provides talent the opportunity to make shows that will impact on a global scale."

Man Vs Bee trailer

There's no trailer available at this stage, but we'll be sure to let you know when one drops.