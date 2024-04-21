How to watch Red Eye and stream the new thriller online and on TV

Check your luggage and fasten your seatbelt because high flying thriller Red Eye debuts on April 21 as part of a bumper Sunday night block with all new Britain's Got Talent. You can watch the new thriller for FREE in the UK on ITVX, but don't worry if you’re away from the UK when it airs, because you can watch Red Eye from anywhere with a VPN .

From Bad Wolf, the production house behind the new era of Doctor Who, Red Eye is a six-part thriller set across a long haul flight, the backstreets of London and the corridors of Whitehall.

The Hobbit star Richard Amitage plays Dr Matthew Nolan, who, upon arriving home from a medical conference in Bejing is promptly arrested and hurried onto a return flight. Nolan had been in a car accident during his stay in China, and while he may claim he was driving alone, the body discovered in the wreckage would say otherwise. London detective Hana Li is tasked with accompanying Nolan in the air, and when another death occurs in-flight, it becomes evident that the good doctor may well be a pawn in a conspiracy far bigger than either of them.

With the intense action of Line of Duty, the clandestine political machinations of Killing Eve and the nail-biting tension of Trigger Point, Red Eye looks set to be another must-see for fans of British action thrillers.



How to watch Red Eye in the UK

Red Eye will premiere on ITV and stream via ITVX on Sunday, April 21 at 9:00 pm UK with subsequent episodes going out in the same time slot weekly. If you prefer to binge the series, all six episodes will land on ITVX directly following the premiere. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. See how further down this page.

How to watch Red Eye in Australia

Red Eye will premiere on Stanin Australia on Monday, April 22.

Stan prices range from AUD$12 to AUD$21 depending what tier you opt for, but new subscribers can get a whopping 30-day FREE trial that should see you through all episodes of Red Eye and more.

Aussies traveling abroad can use a VPN to watch Red Eye the way they usually would back home, as we explain here.

Can I watch Red Eye in the US?

Red Eye doesn't have a release date Stateside just yet, but be sure to check back for more info as we get it.

If you're a UK viewer traveling in the US and keen to watch Red Eye as it airs, you may want to look at a VPN. More below.

Red Eye trailer

In the UK, Red Eye will premiere on ITV on Sunday, April 21 at 9:00 pm UK / 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT / 7:00 am AEDT (Mon). Episodes will then air in the same slot weekly (full schedule below).

In Australia, the series will premiere on Stan on Monday, April 22. A US release date is yet to be announced.

What can we expect from Red Eye? The official ITV synopsis reads: "Red Eye is the collision of three worlds – DC Hana Li (Jing Lusi), Journalist Jess Li (Jemma Moore) and MI5’s Madeline Delaney (Lesley Sharp). All three women are thrown into the same life threatening conspiracy when a British doctor (Richard Armitage) is arrested for murder upon flying home from Beijing. After attending a medical conference in Beijing and coming frighteningly close to dying in a car crash, Dr Matthew Nolan, played by Richard Armitage, arrives home and is immediately arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport. A dead woman was discovered in his crashed car and, despite his protests that he was driving alone, Nolan must return to China to face charges. DC Hana Li, played by Jing Lusi, is the no-nonsense, London police officer charged with accompanying Nolan back to Beijing. Born in Hong Kong and with a traumatic past, she does not want to go. So, once ordered, her resentment for this assignment, and of Nolan himself, is intense"

Who is Hana in Red Eye? Jing Lusi (Hana): "She is spirited and authentic. She’s a real human, who is flawed, but not in a really obvious way – some characters in drama can feel quite extreme. Of course, these people exist in society, but often they seem to be the only ones that are portrayed on screen. For me, Hana is more like your everyday woman, who has her own struggles and her own history, but she feels very relatable."

Who is Matthew in Red Eye? Richard Amitage (Matthew): "He’s a doctor, so on paper he should be extremely trustworthy. I trusted him at the beginning of the script, but then there were points in the story where I started doubting him – Is he a spy? Is he some sort of courier or mule? He had gained my trust but then I wondered if this man was really everything, he was telling us. It flips between scenes, and you wonder what he’s up to, which is really interesting to play."

How is Red Eye a turning point for British Asian representation? Jing Lusi (Hana): "When we filmed Crazy Rich Asians, the whole cast felt that needle turning moment. I had exactly the same feeling when I read the scripts for Red Eye. And when we were filming, it was as simple as seeing so many Asian faces around me, doing their jobs, getting on with it. It sounds mundane and ordinary, but actually it is extraordinary, because you never get to see that. So frequently the Asian character is tokenistic, or fits certain stereotypes like the comic relief or the serious scientist. It was very moving to see this array of amazing Asian talent, all there for a reason that wasn’t box ticking. I truly feel Red Eye is a turning point." Richard Amitage (Matthew): "I certainly felt the celebration of a lead female protagonist of Chinese origin. I knew how special it was to cast Jing and I know that so much effort went into making that representation as authentic as possible. In fact, the team consulted every actor that came on set, there was a lot of cultural exchange and collaboration, whether it was about a line of dialogue or something bigger. I felt it and I really appreciated it – it was sensitive and respectful."

