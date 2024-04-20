Britain's Got Talent 2024: How to watch season 17 online and on TV

Gather the family, whip out your buzzers and prepare to become obsessed with a niche talent you’d never heard of before because BGT is back on April 20. You can watch the talent competition for FREE in the UK on ITVX, but don't worry if you’re away from the UK when it airs, because you can watch Britain’s Got Talent season 17 from anywhere with a VPN .

Format creator and talent show mogul Simon Cowell returns to lead the judging panel this year alongside fellow original Amanda Holden, long-time judge Alesha Dixon and, back after his 2023 debut, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli. As always, Ant & Dec are on hand to host, delivering behind the scenes moments during the auditions and anchoring the live finals.

A whole host of talented individuals will take to the stage in the hopes of avoiding the red buzzer, and maybe even receive one of the judge's sought after Golden Buzzers, on the way to the Grand Final where the public will crown a winner who’ll receive not only a tidy £250,000 cash but also a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance. Previous winners have included singers, dancers, magicians and even dogs, so the field is wide open for anyone to wow the panel and the public.

Britain’s Got Talent will also debut a new ITVX spin-off for 2024, BGT Reacts, which will see some of the UKs biggest content creators react to that week's viral performances.

Ready for another blockbuster season of BGT? Here's how to watch Britain’s Got Talent 2024 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch BGT season 17 in the UK

Britain's Got Talent 2024 will air on ITV and stream via ITVX on Saturday, April 20 at 7:30 pm BST in the UK. Episode 2 will follow at 7:40 pm BST the following day. Episodes will then air every Saturday until the live finals, although start times may be adjusted for sporting events. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. See how further down this page.

How to watch BGT season 17 in Australia

Britain's Got Talent streams on 7Plus in Australia. There's no confirmed release schedule for BGT season 17 just yet, but we'd expect episodes to arrive shortly after their UK debut.

Channel 7's streaming service is also where you'll find Australia's Got Talent, the Aussie version of the show that has featured former BGT judge David Walliams on its panel.

Aussies traveling abroad can use a VPN to watch Britain's Got Talent 2024 the way they usually would back home, as we explain here.

Can I watch BGT season 17 in the US?

Britain's Got Talent doesn't air Stateside, but fear not because the US is the home of the original iteration of the format, America's Got Talent, which airs on NBC.

NBC can be accessed online through a number of cord-cutting services including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you're a UK viewer traveling in the US and keen to watch Britain's Got Talent 2024 as it airs, you may want to look at a VPN. More below.

How to watch BGT season 17 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Britain's Got Talent season 17 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

In the UK, Britain's Got Talent season 17 will premiere on ITV on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21 at 7:30 pm UK / 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT / 5:30 am AEDT (Sun/Mon).

The episode release pattern has varied over the years but the schedule for the Auditions can be viewed below. The BGT live finals have aired every weeknight leading up to the Saturday night Grand Final in recent years. We'd expect the same in 2024, so check back for updates when we have more info.