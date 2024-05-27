Britain's Got Talent's Amanda Holden reveals the moment she thought she would be FIRED from the ITV show

Bruno is causing more chaos this year - and Simon's lapping it up!

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has said she was worried she might be in hot water after her daughter Hollie pushed the golden buzzer for an act on stage.

In the latest episode of Britain's Got Talent (which aired Sunday 26th May) Amanda's 12-year-old daughter was joined by fellow judge Simon Cowell's son on stage as the pair unexpectedly pushed the golden buzzer.

Sharing a clip of the incident on her Instagram page, Amanda wrote, 'I mean … I thought I was going to get fired as it was so unexpected my #HRH & Eric x even @simoncowell was wobbled but they have the first ever audience GOLDEN BUZZER.'

The youngsters sent Japanese double Dutch dancers Haribow home in an unusual act of audience participation.

While Amanda might have been mortified, the audience found the incident very amusing, with one replying to Amanda's post, 'Simon told them to do it however I’m so glad he did. They are amazing my daughter was so excited when they came on. So deserved. We hope they win.'

While another said, 'I LOVED THIS.'

But not everyone was a fan, with another follower writing, 'This is why I can’t watch - completely staged & scripted. It’s ruined what was a good show.'

While another said, 'Everything about this series seems very staged and pointless.'

The act in question, Haribow, had already received a standing ovation from the crowd, but the judges had already used their golden buzzer allocation.

So it was a welcome surprise for many when Hollie and Eric stepped in.

'Got to admit, it was adorable seeing Hollie and Eric press it together. They're like brother and sister,' wrote on fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another said, 'My view is if Eric and Hollie are allowed to press the Golden Buzzer and have it count Stephen’s Golden Buzzer for David Watson should have counted too…'

Ant and Dec will be hosting the week-long BGT semi-finals from Monday, May 27 until Friday, May 31,