Britain's Got Talent final EXCLUSIVE: 'If you don't phone, you can't moan,' says Bruno Tonioli

Bruno Tonioli is all fired up and ready to go for Britain's Got Talent's grand final.

Bruno Tonioli has certainly lived up to his reputation for being TV's most unpredictable judge since joining Britain’s Got Talent in 2023. Quickly making his mark by hitting the show’s coveted Golden Buzzer midway through an audition last time, he went one better in Britain's Got Talent 2024 by striking the Golden Buzzer so hard, that he broke it!

Now a much-loved member of BGT's judging family alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, passionate Italian Bruno is in his element as the live stages of the entertainment juggernaut gather pace on ITV1, with acts competing for a place in Sunday’s live grand final for the chance of winning £250,000 and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

In an exclusive interview with What To Watch, the former Strictly Come Dancing judge, 68, considers his highlights of the series and muses what to expect from the final where, fittingly for Bruno, anything can happen, and probably will…

After being BGT’s new boy last year, did you approach the judging differently this time?

"You can’t plan how you’ll do things on BGT because it depends what sort of act turns up! With any first series, there's more pressure, because if anything goes wrong, you've got to carry the bucket, ha, ha! Fortunately, it went well and I enjoyed it. In this series, myself, Simon, Alesha and Amanda really went for it as a team and had a fantastic time. In my opinion, the competition has been even better this year because we had so much talent - the Golden Buzzers were flying for good reason."

Bruno has been having a whole lotta fun with fellow BGT panellists Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell. (Image credit: ITV)

There were NINE Golden Buzzers in total this series!

"The producers told me that’s never happened before. We just kept breaking records!"

And breaking Golden Buzzers, by all accounts…

"Yes! I absolutely smashed it for The Phoenix Boys - that’s also never happened before but I couldn’t control my powers. As a team of dancers, they really touched me. They were wonderful."

Bruno struck gold for dance troupe Phoenix Boys. (Image credit: ITV1)

What do you enjoy most about BGT's week of live shows - and the grand final?

"For their first audition, you’re wondering if these acts are gonna crack under pressure. When they come back, it’s more about them making the right choices and we don't know what they’re gonna do, so there’s that added sense of anticipation. Will they rise to the occasion? Will they freeze? So, I love the live shows… aside from the fact that us judges have to be more careful about what we say!"

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ssaulabi Performance Troupe from South Korea secured their grand final spot with a smashing routine. (Image credit: ITV1)

The BGT grand final is on Sunday. Thinking back to last year, is there a real sense of occasion on BGT's big night?

"Well, yes, everything is building up to that moment for these acts. Now it’s make or break. We never know who’s gonna get to the final - let alone win - because it’s all in the hands of the public."

Last year’s final three were young magician Cillian O'Connor, contemporary dancer Lillianna Clifton, and Norwegian comedy act Viggo Venn, who went on to win. Is it important for the BGT final to include a variety of acts?

"Ha, ha, oh my goodness, those jackets! At the time, I couldn't call it but I could sense who the winner might be from the reaction of the audience in the theatre, especially from older children. I looked around and I could see them all tapping away on their phones to cast their votes and I turned to Simon, Alesha and Amanda and said: ‘I’ve got the feeling Viggo’s got it in the bag’. People often complain about the winner - but if you don't phone, don't moan!"

Zany Norwegian comic Viggo Venn entertained voters 'One More Time' to become BGT's 2023 winner. (Image credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What kind of act do you think might win BGT this year?

"I know who I’d like to win… but I can’t say because I have to remain impartial. It's whoever resonates with the audience; there's some incredible singers that could win. Just like last year, I can't call it."

How does BGT compare to judging Strictly or its US version Dancing with the Stars? And will you be back on BGT next year?

"On a show like Strictly, we already know what, say, a quickstep requires, in terms of footwork, posture and technique; the dancers are either going to deliver or they’re not. On BGT, because we have no idea what’s coming, we have to dig into our experience across all of showbiz - performance, presentation, delivery, comic timing, singing technique and all dances - and connect that to our own experience. BGT is a completely different show. I'd be delighted to come back next year - but they have to ask me first!"

(Image credit: ITV)

Britain's Got Talent: The Grand Final airs on Sunday, June 2, at 7.30pm on ITV1.