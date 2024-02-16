Peacock adds 2023's most Oscar-nominated movie, plus loads of bonus features

Finally, many months after its release, you can now stream Oppenheimer , as one of the biggest movies of 2023 and the most nominated movie at the 2024 Oscars has been added to the Peacock as of Friday, February 16.

While Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has been available to buy or rent digitally for a while now, Peacock subscribers can now watch the movie for free. And if you are not a Peacock subscriber, starting at just $5.99 per month, this is the cheapest way you can watch Oppenheimer right now; though we'd recommend shelling out for the $11.99 premium plan, which does away with commercials.

In addition, 15 behind-the-scenes videos have joined Oppenheimer on Peacock, which look at different elements of the production. This lets fans really appreciate what it was like making this historical drama, if you still want to watch more after the movie.

Oppenheimer, for those who somehow missed it, is the biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who was credited with creating the atom bomb in World War II. It shows how he became involved in the Manhattan Project, his task of creating the bombs and his reaction to the fact that his actions caused the horrible deaths of hundreds of thousands of people.

It was released on the same day as the Barbie movie, hence Barbenheimer , though that movie has been available for a while on Max . With Oppenheimer's release on Peacock, you can finally watch the movie with much-needed pauses and breaks.

Oppenheimer is nominated for 13 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and multiple acting awards too. It's not the only Peacock movie that's up for the top award, as it joins The Holdovers .

Other movies up for Best Picture that are available to stream include the as mentioned Barbie but also Maestro on Netflix and Killers of the Flower Moon on Apple TV Plus , so you can use online services to watch quite a few of the nominees.

The 96th Academy Awards takes place on Sunday, March 10.