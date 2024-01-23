How to watch all of the Oscar nominees
Which Oscar-nominated movies are streaming?
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- American Fiction
- American Symphony
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Boy and the Heron
- The Color Purple
- The Creator
- El Conde
- Elemental
- The Eternal Memory
- Flamin' Hot
- Four Daughters
- Godzilla Minus One
- Golda
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- The Holdovers
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Io Capitano
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- May December
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning
- Napoleon
- Nimona
- Nyad
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Perfect Days
- Poor Things
- Robot Dreams
- Rustin
- Society of the Snow
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Teacher's Lounge
- To Kill a Tiger
- The Zone of Interest
- Best Animated Short
- Best Documentary Short
- Best Live Action Short
Your slate of 2024 Oscar nominees has finally been announced, but how many do you still need to catch up on ahead of the 2024 Oscars on March 10? Whether it's one or all of them, we're here to help you find exactly where you need to go to watch all of the Oscar nominees.
Oppenheimer earned the biggest haul of the day, with a total of 13 nominations. It was one of the biggest movies of the year. A lot of you have probably already watched it, but if you want to watch it again, its streaming debut is coming up soon. We've got all the available info on how to watch every nominee from Oppenheimer to the nominated short films, including what awards they were nominated for.
Here's all the info you need on how to watch all of this year's Oscar nominees.
How to watch 20 Days in Mariupol
- 20 Days in Mariupol is available to stream on PBS Documentaries; it is available to rent via digital on-demand in the US and UK
- Oscar nomination: Best Documentary
How to watch American Fiction
- American Fiction is playing exclusively in US movie theaters; it premieres in UK movie theaters on February 2
- Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Jeffrey Wright), Best Supporting Actor (Sterling K. Brown), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Score
How to watch American Symphony
- American Symphony is streaming exclusively on Netflix
- Oscar nomination: Best Original Song ("It Never Went Away")
How to watch Anatomy of a Fall
- Anatomy of a Fall is playing in select movie theaters in the US and UK, as well as available via digital on-demand
- Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Justine Triet), Best Actress (Sandra Hüller), Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing
How to watch Barbie
- Barbie is streaming exclusively on Max in the US; it is also available via digital on-demand in the US and UK
- Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Original Song ("I'm Just Ken"), Best Original Song ("What Was I Made For")
How to watch Bobi Wine: The People's President
- Bobi Wine: The People's President is streaming on Disney Plus in the US; it is not available online in the UK
- Oscar nomination: Best Documentary
How to watch The Boy and the Heron
- The Boy and the Heron is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK
- Oscar nomination: Best Animated Feature
How to watch The Color Purple
- The Color Purple is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US; UK audiences can see it in movie theaters starting January 26
- Oscar nomination: Best Supporting Actress (Danielle Brooks)
How to watch The Creator
- The Creator is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK; it is also available to rent via digital on-demand
- Oscar nominations: Best Sound, Best Visual Effects
How to watch El Conde
- El Conde is streaming exclusively on Netflix
- Oscar nomination: Best Cinematography
How to watch Elemental
- Elemental is streaming on Disney Plus in the US and UK; it is also available to rent via digital on-demand
- Oscar nomination: Best Animated Feature
How to watch The Eternal Memory
- The Eternal Memory is streaming on Paramount Plus and is available to rent via digital on-demand in the US; it is not available online in the UK
- Oscar nomination: Best Documentary
How to watch Flamin' Hot
- Flamin' Hot is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK
- Oscar nomination: Best Original Song ("The Fire Inside")
How to watch Four Daughters
- Four Daughters is available to stream in the US with a Kino Now subscription or rent via digital on-demand; it is not currently available in the UK
- Oscar nomination: Best Documentary
How to watch Godzilla Minus One
- Godzilla Minus One is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK
- Oscar nomination: Best Visual Effects
How to watch Golda
- Golda is available to stream on Paramount Plus with Showtime and rent via digital on-demand in the US; it is available via digital on-demand in the UK
- Oscar nomination: Best Makeup and Hairstyling
How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is available to stream on Disney Plus and to rent via digital on-demand
- Oscar nomination: Best Visual Effects
How to watch The Holdovers
- The Holdovers is playing in select US movie theaters and is available to stream on Peacock or rent via digital on-demand; it is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the UK
- Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Paul Giamatti), Best Supporting Actress (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing