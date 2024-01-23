How to watch all of the Oscar nominees

Your slate of 2024 Oscar nominees has finally been announced, but how many do you still need to catch up on ahead of the 2024 Oscars on March 10? Whether it's one or all of them, we're here to help you find exactly where you need to go to watch all of the Oscar nominees.

Oppenheimer earned the biggest haul of the day, with a total of 13 nominations. It was one of the biggest movies of the year. A lot of you have probably already watched it, but if you want to watch it again, its streaming debut is coming up soon. We've got all the available info on how to watch every nominee from Oppenheimer to the nominated short films, including what awards they were nominated for.

Here's all the info you need on how to watch all of this year's Oscar nominees.

How to watch 20 Days in Mariupol

(Image credit: AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)

20 Days in Mariupol is available to stream on PBS Documentaries; it is available to rent via digital on-demand in the US and UK

Oscar nomination: Best Documentary

How to watch American Fiction

Erika Alexander and Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction (Image credit: MGM Studios )

American Fiction is playing exclusively in US movie theaters; it premieres in UK movie theaters on February 2

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Jeffrey Wright), Best Supporting Actor (Sterling K. Brown), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Score

How to watch American Symphony

Jon Batiste in American Symphony (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

American Symphony is streaming exclusively on Netflix

Oscar nomination: Best Original Song ("It Never Went Away")

How to watch Anatomy of a Fall

Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall (Image credit: Neon)

Anatomy of a Fall is playing in select movie theaters in the US and UK, as well as available via digital on-demand

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Justine Triet), Best Actress (Sandra Hüller), Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing

How to watch Barbie

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie (Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Barbie is streaming exclusively on Max in the US; it is also available via digital on-demand in the US and UK

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Original Song ("I'm Just Ken"), Best Original Song ("What Was I Made For")

How to watch Bobi Wine: The People's President

Bobi Wine: The People's President is streaming on Disney Plus in the US; it is not available online in the UK

Oscar nomination: Best Documentary

How to watch The Boy and the Heron

(Image credit: GKIDS)

The Boy and the Heron is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK

Oscar nomination: Best Animated Feature

How to watch The Color Purple

Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple (Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Color Purple is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US; UK audiences can see it in movie theaters starting January 26

Oscar nomination: Best Supporting Actress (Danielle Brooks)

How to watch The Creator

John David Washington in The Creator (Image credit: 20th Century Studio)

The Creator is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK; it is also available to rent via digital on-demand

Oscar nominations: Best Sound, Best Visual Effects

How to watch El Conde

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

El Conde is streaming exclusively on Netflix

Oscar nomination: Best Cinematography

How to watch Elemental

(Image credit: Pixar)

Elemental is streaming on Disney Plus in the US and UK; it is also available to rent via digital on-demand

Oscar nomination: Best Animated Feature

How to watch The Eternal Memory

The Eternal Memory is streaming on Paramount Plus and is available to rent via digital on-demand in the US; it is not available online in the UK

Oscar nomination: Best Documentary

How to watch Flamin' Hot

Jesse Garcia in Flamin' Hot (Image credit: Emily Aragones/Searchlight Pictures)

Flamin' Hot is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK

Oscar nomination: Best Original Song ("The Fire Inside")

How to watch Four Daughters

Four Daughters is available to stream in the US with a Kino Now subscription or rent via digital on-demand; it is not currently available in the UK

Oscar nomination: Best Documentary

How to watch Godzilla Minus One

(Image credit: Toho)

Godzilla Minus One is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK

Oscar nomination: Best Visual Effects

How to watch Golda

Helen Mirren in Golda (Image credit: Bleecker Street)

Golda is available to stream on Paramount Plus with Showtime and rent via digital on-demand in the US; it is available via digital on-demand in the UK

Oscar nomination: Best Makeup and Hairstyling

How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is available to stream on Disney Plus and to rent via digital on-demand

Oscar nomination: Best Visual Effects

How to watch The Holdovers

Dominic Sessa, Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers (Image credit: Focus Features)