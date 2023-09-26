Cillian Murphy movie storms Netflix Top 10 and it's not Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer may have dominated the box office, but Netflix subscribers have been loving a very different movie of his which was released back in 2011.

According to the latest Netflix top 10 details, movie lovers have been watching the sci-fi thriller In Time and it currently has an impressive spot at number four on the list, behind the likes of Accused and Love At First Sight.

In Time is set in a dystopian future where people are genetically engineered to stop aging on their 25th birthday. Everyone has a timer on their arm which shows how long they've got left, and "time" has become currency, so the wealthiest people are effectively immortal.

The official plot teases: "In a future where people stop aging at 25, but are engineered to live only one more year, having the means to buy your way out of the situation is a shot at immortal youth. Here, Will Salas finds himself accused of murder and on the run with a hostage — a connection that becomes an important part of the way against the system."

Cillian Murphy plays the role of Timekeeper Raymond Leon, a former resident of the ghetto who escaped and became a Timekeeper, a key part of the movie.

He's joined by an all-star cast including Justin Timberlake who plays the leading role of Will Salas and Amanda Seyfried as Sylvia Weis, who is kidnapped by Will and becomes his willing accomplice, using her knowledge of her father's business to help take down the system.

Cillian Murphy in box office smash Oppenheimer. (Image credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures)

The movie was directed by Gattaca's Andrew Niccol with cinematography by Roger Deakins, who won an Oscar for his work on the brutal war movie 1917.

Audiences and critics appear to be somewhat divided on In Time though, with the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer indicating that it has a critic approval rating of just 37%, making it "rotten".

However, audiences were slightly more favorable and have given it a score of 51% based on over 50,000 individual reviews, so people definitely have strong opinions when it comes to the sci-fi movie.

In Time is streaming on Netflix, while Oppenheimer does not have a confirmed on-demand release.