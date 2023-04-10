The Full Monty TV show: all we know about the series from the makers of the original film

The Full Monty — the new series for Disney will feature all the original cast members.

The Full Monty is getting a new TV reboot on Disney Plus with all the iconic film's original cast returning for the new series.

The original hit film was released in 1997, and followed a group of unemployed men in Sheffield who started a striptease act to raise money.

The Full Monty film ended with the men stripping stark naked on stage in infamous scenes. (Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

The new 8-part series is expected to air in April on Disney Plus in the UK and on Hulu in the U.S.

The Full Monty TV show — which of the original cast will be in the new series?

All the main characters will be back and will be played by the original actors.

The series will catch up with the group 25 years later, bringing back stars Robert Carlyle (Gaz), Mark Addy (Dave), Lesley Sharp (Jean), Hugo Speer (Guy), Paul Barber (Horse), Steve Huison (Lomper) and Tom Wilkinson (Gerald).

Actor Wim Snape who played Gaz's son Nathan and was 11-years-old when he appeared in the original film, also reprises his role.

The series will also catch up with the character's children and the new array of grandchildren.

Rising star, Talitha Wing (who has starred in Alex Rider and the film Military Wives), plays Gaz's young tearaway daughter, Destiny who lives with her mum, played by former Coronation Street star, Tupele Dorgu (best known for playing Weatherfield's Kelly Crabtree).

The Full Monty cast from the original 1997 film. (Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

The Full Monty TV show — plot and synopsis

The show will see the group navigating the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors.

According to Disney, “The series will explore the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity."

Simon Beaufoy, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer says: “We’re chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again — now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on — to see what life in Sheffield is like twenty-five years on.”

Lee Mason, Director of Scripted Content EMEA, Disney adds: “Twenty-five years ago Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them. We’re delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney Plus to catch up with these iconic characters and what they’ve been up to since we last saw them on stage in all their glory, and we can’t wait to introduce a host of exciting new faces and characters.”

What awards did the original film version of The Full Monty win?

The Full Monty became a huge box office success when it was released in 1997.

Made on a budget of £3 million it grossed over £200 million at the worldwide box office and made £38 million in America alone.

It was nominated for four Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. It won the Oscar for Best Music, Original Musical or Comedy Score.

The Full Monty — what was the plot of the original film?

Set in Sheffield, the film’s events were set in motion when unemployed Gaz (played by Robert Carlyle) learns that his wife is going to sue him for missing child support payments.

Desperate for money, and after seeing the huge popularity of a Chippendales show involving a group of male strippers, Gaz convinces his best friend Dave (Mark Addy) to create their own male strip-tease act, recruiting four other unemployed men, Gerald (Tom Wilkinson), Lomper (Steve Huison), Horse (Paul Barber), and Guy (Hugo Speer).

The group have just a few weeks to get ready, both mentally and physically, to strip completely naked.

The film won high praise for exploring issues of unemployment, fathers’ right, body image, suicide, masculinity, the wealth gap, impotence, homosexuality, and the changing landscape of the industrial city post-Thatcher which helped to make it feel unique and relevant.

Is there a trailer for the Full Monty TV show?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.