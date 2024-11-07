How to watch The Day of the Jackal: release dates, streaming options and where to watch for free

One of the most anticipated thriller TV shows of 2024 is The Day of the Jackal, based on a classic spy novel which also got turned into an acclaimed film, and it first releases on Thursday, November 7.

The Day of the Jackal stars Eddie Redmayne as the Jackal, an international assassin who finds himself the target of a talented intelligence officer played by Lashana Lynch.

She has to try and track him down to stop his body count growing, while he needs to continue to pull off his missions despite her attempts.

If you've been interested in watching The Day of the Jackal, you may have been caught out by its confusing release schedule. The series arrives on different days depending on where you live in the world.

How to watch The Day of the Jackal in the US

If you live in the US, you'll be able to watch The Day of the Jackal by using the streaming service Peacock. Peacock costs $7.99 per month for its ad-supported tier or $11.99 monthly for ad-free.

The release schedule on Peacock is a little confusing. The first five episodes of the series will arrive on Thursday, November 14, a week after the series debuts elsewhere. After that episodes will arrive on Peacock on a weekly basis until all 10 are out.

To help you get your head around it, here's the full release schedule:



Episode 1 — Thursday, November 14

Episode 2 — Thursday, November 14

Episode 3 — Thursday, November 14

Episode 4 — Thursday, November 14

Episode 5 — Thursday, November 14

Episode 6 — Thursday, November 21

Episode 7 — Thursday, November 28

Episode 8 — Thursday, December 5

Episode 9 — Thursday, December 12

Episode 10 — Thursday, December 19

How to watch The Day of the Jackal in the UK

If you live in the UK, your easiest way to watch The Day of the Jackal is with Sky TV or Now TV, with the first five episodes arriving on Thursday, November 7. After that they'll come one per week until mid-December, and you can find the full release schedule below:

Episode 1 — Thursday, November 7

Episode 2 — Thursday, November 7

Episode 3 — Thursday, November 7

Episode 4 — Thursday, November 7

Episode 5 — Thursday, November 7

Episode 6 — Thursday, November 14

Episode 7 — Thursday, November 21

Episode 8 — Thursday, November 28

Episode 9 — Thursday, December 5

Episode 10 — Thursday, December 12

Sky TV will air the episodes on Sky Atlantic at 9 pm (for 1-5, it'll show them in one big binge chain from 9 pm until 2:20 am the next day).

The episodes will also be added to Sky TV's library so you don't need to catch them live if you don't want. Sky TV starts at £26 per month for a subscription, and you only need the basic package.

The Day of the Jackal will also be added to the Now TV library, like most other Sky shows.

How to watch The Day of the Jackal in Australia

Good news, Aussies: you don't need to wait to watch The Day of the Jackal, because it's set to release on the same day as in the UK: on Thursday, November 7. A full release schedule hasn't been shared but it will likely follow the UK, which you can find here:

Episode 1 — Thursday, November 7

Episode 2 — Thursday, November 7

Episode 3 — Thursday, November 7

Episode 4 — Thursday, November 7

Episode 5 — Thursday, November 7

Episode 6 — Thursday, November 14

Episode 7 — Thursday, November 21

Episode 8 — Thursday, November 28

Episode 9 — Thursday, December 5

Episode 10 — Thursday, December 12

You'll be able to watch the show online using the streaming service Binge, which costs $10 per month for its basic plan (though I'd recommend opting for a more expensive package for higher-resolution video streaming). There's a 7-day free trial for new subscribers too.

Episodes will also be shown on Foxtel's TV channel.

How to watch The Day of the Jackal in New Zealand

If you live in New Zealand, you can watch The Day of the Jackal for free, but there's a catch: you'll have to wait a while to watch it.

The Day of the Jackal will be available to watch on TVNZ+, a free streaming service with loads of shows that you have to pay for in other countries.

The first five episodes will arrive on Friday, November 15, and a new episode will join them every week until Friday, December 13. Here's that full release date list:

Episode 1 — Friday, November 15

Episode 2 — Friday, November 15

Episode 3 — Friday, November 15

Episode 4 — Friday, November 15

Episode 5 — Friday, November 15

Episode 6 — Friday, November 22

Episode 7 — Friday, November 29

Episode 8 — Friday, December 6

Episode 9 — Friday, December 13

Episode 10 — Friday, December 20

How to watch The Day of the Jackal everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Day of the Jackal, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!