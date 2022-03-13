Bridge Of Lies hosted by Ross Kemp — everything you need to know about his new show

The Bridge of Lies is a brand new afternoon game show on BBC1 hosted by EastEnders legend Ross Kemp. It sees contestants compete for cash by crossing a bridge made of stepping stones across the studio floor. The players must cross the floor safely by stepping on the 'truths' and avoiding the 'lies' after answering questions asked by Ross.

"‘It’s fair to say I’ve found myself in some dangerous situations in recent years, so I reckon I’m well-prepared for the jeopardy of The Bridge of Lies," says Ross making a comparison with presenting some of his 'danger' documentaries such as Ross Kemp on Gangs, where he met street gang members in El Salvador, Ross Kemp in Afghanistan, Welcome to HMP Belmarsh, Ross Kemp: Extreme World and Britain’s Tiger Kings on ITV last year.

"This is something a little different for me, and after a challenging year, we’re all crying out for a fun new show to kick back and enjoy. I'll be having a giggle with all the contestants to help them win some cash."

Here's everything you need to know about quiz show The Bridge of Lies on BBC1...

Ross Kemp as Grant Mitchell in EastEnders with mum Peggy (Barbara Windsor) and brother Phil (Steve McFadden). (Image credit: BBC)

The Bridge of Lies runs daily from Monday March 14 on BBC1 at 4.30pm and it's broadcast five days a week Monday to Friday. Episodes will also be streamed on BBCiPlayer.

How Bridge Of Lies works

Ross Kemp says: "Firstly, it’s very physical. The contestants are not just standing behind a podium answering questions; they have to physically make their way across the Bridge, and that’s no easy feat. We also get to watch contestants reacting to how their fellow team members play the game. We see inside the various group dynamics and get an insight into how these people interact with each other. It can all get a little bit soapy actually. You don’t have to be a massive quizzer to get into it – it’s as much about following the journey of the contestants as it is about knowing or not knowing the answers.

The further across the Bridge you get, the game gets harder. When you’re halfway across, you’ve still got a long way to go, so don’t get too impressed with yourself. The Bridge can be kind, but it’s a formidable beast. The game relies on knowledge, strategy, and a little bit of luck. It’s loads of fun, but there’s also a lot of jeopardy involved.

"There were loads of memorable moments. I didn’t want any one team to win more than the others, but there was one particular group that I so desperately wanted to do well. They came close to winning but they didn’t actually take the money home and I really felt for them. If I could’ve given them a bit of leeway, I would’ve done, but of course I’m not allowed to.

"Everybody that takes part in Bridge Of Lies is genuinely really lovely. They all have a story to tell, so there are lots of personal reasons for wanting them to win."

Ross Kemp says there's a lot of jeopardy involved in Bridge Of Lies. (Image credit: BBC)

Ross Kemp on becoming a quiz show host

Ross says: :I’ve never done anything like it before so it was a challenge. I sometimes write treatments for documentaries, and I always know that if I can picture it coming off the page, then there’s a good chance it will get made and will make good television. As soon as I read the treatment for Bridge of Lies, I could visualise it coming to life. It all made total sense straight away, and that was really exciting for me.

"I've watched lots of current quiz show hosts, like Alexander Armstrong and Bradley Walsh, as well as some icons like Bruce Forsyth during my research, and my main takeaway from that was: if you want to be successful in this role, you’ve just got to be yourself."

What will Ross Kemp be like as quizmaster? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bridge Of Lies — what else we know

Filmed in Glasgow and featuring teams of contestants from across the UK, The Bridge of Lies is produced by STV Studios (makers of Catchphrase) and was commissioned by Alex McLeod and Neil McCallum for BBC Daytime as part of a competitive initiative to find new quiz formats made in Scotland.

Is there a Bridge Of Lies trailer?

The BBC hasn't released a trailer for Bridge Of Lies. It's something we'll just have to watch when the show arrives.