EastEnders legend Ross Kemp teases his possible soap return

EastEnders star Ross Kemp has revealed that he is open to the possibility of returning to the BBC soap after leaving in 2016.

Ross was known for playing Grant Mitchell in EastEnders, the brother of notorious hardman Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

The award-winning presenter left the soap in 2016 after making a brief return for Barbara Windsor’s final episodes, who played his on-screen mother and beloved matriarch Peggy Mitchell.

He has since gone on to present many hard-hitting documentaries including Ross Kemp on Gangs, Ross Kemp In Afghanistan, Welcome to HMP Belmarsh with Ross Kemp and more.

Appearing on The One Show last night (Thursday, March. 10), Ross teased “never say never” when talking about returning to Albert Square as the iconic character.

"You never say never in this game. Never say never. Rule out nothing. Rule out nothing at my age," he said.

During his stint on the show, Grant was a central character to many big storylines, especially the major Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) drama in the 1990s, where both he and Phil were in a love triangle with her.

Grant and Sharon had a turbulent marriage, and Sharon and Phil embarked on an affair behind his back. But, it was soon exposed when Grant found a tape of Sharon confessing to the affair in his car.

The TV star then became a part of one of the biggest soap moments in history when Grant played the confession tape in front of everyone at the Queen Vic.

When asked about whether he enjoyed a huge storyline during his time on the soap, he responded: “The weird thing about it was always that you'd shot it sometime before, so you were often wrapped up with what you were doing next because you were seven weeks ahead of transmission.

"So you'd be in the supermarket and [people would be] going, 'I saw what you did last night.' And I'm going, 'I really can't remember what I did last night, what did I do?' So big storylines, in those days it was 25 million viewers tuning in."

