Black Doves: cast, plot and everything we know

Black Doves is an all action spy thriller on Netflix which has top British stars Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire heading up the cast.

Keira is playing Helen Webb, a dedicated wife and mother who has been secretly operating as a spy for a decade. She works for a shadowy organisation called The Black Doves, to whom she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets. But when her secret lover is murdered her own life comes under threat. Her mysterious spymaster Reed, played by Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire, calls in Helen’s old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to protect her but the pair discover a global conspiracy that forces them to question their own moral compasses.

Set in London during the Christmas period, the six-part t series is written by Joe Barton, the man behind The Lazarus Project, so you can expect twists and turns, humour and a rollercoaster of emotions. “I started writing the scripts for this show over last year’s Christmas holidays, fuelled by turkey sandwiches and discarded bottles of cream liquor,” says Joe. “To be now going into production with a cast and crew full of people whose work I admire so much is unbelievably exciting and I couldn’t be more thrilled to get to see this show come to life.”

Black Doves has yet to be given a release date by Netflix but we're expecting it to launch worldwide sometime late in 2024 before Christmas. We’ll update you on here as soon as we hear anything. It's a six-part series.

Black Doves plot

Set against the backdrop of London at Christmas, Black Doves follows Helen Webb (Kiera Knightley) who is a wife, mum and professional spy. She has been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the organisation she works for, The Black Doves, for a decade. Then her secret lover Jason is assassinated, and it looks as though she could be in serious trouble herself. Helen’s boss Reed (Sarah Lancashire) tasks Helen’s old friend, deadly assassin Sam (Ben Whishaw) with protecting her while she investigates who killed Jason. But Sam has been out of the game for a long time, after a job went badly wrong. Together they embark on a mission that leads them to uncover a vast conspiracy linking London’s dark underbelly to a geopolitical crisis and the pair are soon forced to question their own choices in life.

Black Doves cast — Keira Knightley as Helen

Keira Knightley plays whip-smart spy Helen, the lead character in Black Doves. Keira is best known for her roles in Pirates of the Caribbean, Bend it Like Beckham and Love Actually. Kiera has also starred in the recent Disney Plus/Hulu movie Boston Strangler, plus films such as The Imitation Game, Atonement, The Duchess and Pride and Prejudice.

Keira Knightley (on right) with Carrie Coon in Boston Strangler. (Image credit: Disney Plus/Hulu)

Sarah Lancashire as Reed

Sarah Lancashire stars as the mysterious spymaster for The Black Doves called Reed.

Sarah produced an acting masterclass playing Sergeant Catherine Cawood in BBC1 series Happy Valley. She's also starred in Coronation Street, Clocking Off, Yesterday, Last Tango in Halifax and Kiri. American viewers will know her well from her main role in series Julia about TV chef Julia Child and the hit Prime Video movie Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley season 3. (Image credit: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

Ben Whishaw as Sam

In Black Doves, Ben Whishaw is playing Champagne-swilling assassin, Sam, who has to keep Helen safe.

Ben Whishaw has previously starred as doctor Adam Kay in the series This is Going to Hurt and Q in the James Bond movies No Time to Die and Skyfall. Ben also voices Paddington in all those hit movies and lent his voice to the famous Peruvian bear in his famous sketch with the late Queen Elizabeth. He’s also had roles in the movie Perfume and TV series Criminal Justice, Fargo, A Very English Scandal, London Spy and The Hour.

Ben Whishaw as Adam Kay in This Is Going To Hurt. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in Black Doves?

Other cast for Black Doves include Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch), Andrew Koji (Bullet Train), Kathryn Hunter (Andor), Sam Troughton (Chernobyl), Ella Lily Hyland (Fifteen-Love), Adam Silver (The Diplomat), Ken Nwosu (Run) and Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin) also star.

Andrew Buchan will be starring in Black Doves (Image credit: Getty)

Behind the scenes, locations and more on Black Doves

Filming of Black Doves is taking place in London in the latter half of 2023. The series is produced by Joe Barton’s Noisy Bear and SISTER (Chernobyl, This Is Going To Hurt, The Power) for Netflix. Executive Producers are Joe Barton for Noisy Bear, Jane Featherstone (Chernobyl, This Is Going To Hurt), Chris Fry (Kaos, Giri/Haji) for SISTER and Keira Knightley. The series is directed by Alex Gabassi (The Crown) and Lisa Gunning (The Power). Harry Munday serves as producer.

Is there a trailer for Black Doves?

It's early days yet as the series is still filming. As soon as a Black Doves trailer is released we'll post up on here.