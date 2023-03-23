The Power: release date, cast, plot, trailer and all we know

What would happen to the patriarchy if teenage girls suddenly developed the ability to electrocute people at will? That’s the intriguing premise of The Power, a new sci-fi drama based on the bestselling book of the same name by Naomi Alderman (opens in new tab).

Here's everything we know about the intriguing Prime Video series...

Episodes 1-3 of The Power will be available on Prime Video from Friday, March 31, with the remaining episodes streaming weekly.

The Power plot

Toni Collette is Seattle mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez in this sci-fi drama which sees teenage girls across the world become aware of a strange new power, as bolts of electricity spark from their fingertips.

They include a couple's foster daughter Allie, Brit Roxy, Margot's daughter, Jos and Nigerian Ndudi.

Meanwhile, parents and political leaders struggle to make sense of the ramifications of this strange new phenomenon.

The Power is streaming on Prime Video. (Image credit: Prime Video)

The Power cast

Toni Collette plays Mayor of Seattle Margot Cleary-Lopez, alongside John Leguizamo as her doctor husband Rob and Auli'l Cravalho as their daughter Jos.

Toheeb Jimoh plays Tunde, an aspiring Nigerian journalist investigating this strange new phenomenon.

Halle Bush plays fostered Allie, who never speaks but starts to hear a voice in her head and follows its instructions.

Ria Zmitrowicz plays Roxy Monke, daughter of London crime boss Bernie (Eddie Marsan), who is frustrated about her place in the family hierarchy.

Zrinka Cvitesic plays Eastern European gymnast Tatania, who became the troubled trophy wife of a dictator but longs for freedom.

Is there a trailer for The Power?

Yes, the trailer reveals how teenage girls across the world start to realize the power that they are literally holding at their fingertips, and while for them the phenomenon is amazing, it is clear that not everyone shares their enthusiasm...

What the cast say about The Power

"My character is witnessing a huge power change across the world, especially a gender dynamic shift," explains John Leguizamo, who has appeared in films including Carlito’s Way, Moulin Rouge and Romeo + Juliet.

"His daughter has changed the dynamic in the house, his son is having a difficult time, and his wife is on the rise, in terms of political power."

The Power sees teenage girls getting bolts of electricity sparking from their fingertips. (Image credit: Prime Video)

"Jos's power isn’t as strong as other people’s," reveals 22-year-old Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced the title character in the Disney animation Moana. ‘And that brings up a form of anxiety, which is a shame because the power is something that means freedom for a lot of women. For Jos, it means something different.’