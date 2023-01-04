On the heels of the popular Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and ahead of Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir, Spare (opens in new tab), the British royal is sitting down for a special one-on-one interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes.

Over the past few years, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become quite vocal about their time as active members of the royal family and the overwhelming state of pressure and critique they experienced living in the United Kingdom. Most recently in the aforementioned Netflix series, the two went into grave detail about the difficulties they faced with the paparazzi and the toll it took on their relationships and mental well-being.

The couple also didn't shy away from touching on their rifts with senior members of the royal family, which is quite rare. Prince Harry continuing to shed light on that dynamic may prove to be rather intriguing, especially with Cooper directing the conversation.

Want to be front and center for the 60 Minutes interview when it airs live? Here’s how you can watch it.

How to watch Prince Harry's 60 Minutes interview

Prince Harry's 60 Minutes interview airs on Sunday, January 8, at 7:30 pm ET/7:00 pm PT on CBS. Please keep in mind that this time is subject to be delayed depending on the events of Sunday's NFL on CBS games.

For those that cut ties to traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available on live TV platforms such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Additionally, Paramount Plus premium subscribers can live stream the interview at that time, while all Paramount Plus subscribers can watch the interview the next day.

Although we don't have confirmation yet, we anticipate that should the interview become available in full in the UK, it will stream on the Paramount Plus app. However, those in the UK will have the opportunity to catch the royal in a separate sitdown, Harry: The Interview, airing on ITV also on January 8.

Spare by Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry (Image credit: Getty/Chris Jackson)

The much-talked-about memoir from Prince Harry is due to hit shelves and electronic devices on January 10. The publisher, Penguin Random House, has provided this brief description of the book:

"It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling. For Harry, this is that story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

Check out the 60 Minutes promos for Prince Harry's interview directly below: