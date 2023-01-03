Harry: The Interview — ITV release date, length, trailer and all we know

ITV is to air Harry: The Interview — an exclusive interview with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, which will see him talk in-depth about his personal relationships and reveal never-before-heard details surrounding the death of his mother, Diana.

The 90-minute documentary follows the success of the Netflix show, Harry and Meghan, and is to air just days before his bombshell book, Spare (opens in new tab), is released.

Just a few weeks ago the world was given an insight into the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they released their much-talked-about Netflix documentary. But now Harry will sit down with journalist and ITV News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby for an in-depth chat about his past and present, while also taking a look at his hopes for the future.

Speaking of this latest documentary with Prince Harry, Michael Jermey, ITV Director of News and Current Affairs, said: “It is extremely rare for a member of the Royal Family to speak so openly about their experience at the heart of the institution.

“Tom Bradby’s interview with Prince Harry will be a program that everyone with an informed opinion on the monarchy should want to watch."

When does Harry: The Interview air on ITV?

Harry: The Interview is a 90-minute program and will air on ITV1 at 9 pm on Sunday, January 8. You will be able to catch up on the interview on ITVX after it has aired.

There is no news yet about when this documentary will air in the US, however, Harry has also recorded a 60-minute interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday on CBS.

Prince Harry and Meghan have recently released a documentary on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix )

What will Prince Harry talk about in Harry: The Interview?

Filmed in California, where Harry and Meghan now live, Harry: The Interview, sees the Prince share his own personal story with Tom Bradby, who he has known for more than 20 years.

ITV has revealed Harry will go into unprecedented depth and detail on life in and out of the Royal Family, sharing his innermost throughs on the events that have unfolded in recent years.

Speaking of Harry's interview, Ian Rumsey, ITN Productions Managing Director and Executive Producer, said: "Harry's version of events contains many elements we've never heard before, as viewers will see. It is a raw and intimate perspective on his relationships with the people closest to him and the moments that have shaped him."

Is there a trailer for Harry: The Interview?

Yes! While it might not be a very long trailer, it does give an insight into the sort of things The Duke of Sussex will be talking about.

In the clip, Prince Harry speaks of his strained relationship with King Charles and Prince William, saying he wants to "get his father back" and to "have his brother back".

Following in the same theme as the Netflix documentary, Harry also tells Tom Bradby that it "didn't have to be this way", and that he wants "a family, not an institution".

You can watch the trailer below...