Harry: The Interview is an exclusive one-off that will see Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, sit down with journalist and ITV News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby for an in-depth chat about his past and present, while also taking a look at his hopes for the future.

Filmed in California, where Harry and Meghan now live, Harry: The Interview airs just days before his bombshell book, Spare (opens in new tab), is released and sees the Prince share his own personal story.

ITV has revealed Harry will go into unprecedented depth and detail on life in and out of the Royal Family, sharing his innermost throughs on the events that have unfolded in recent years.

We also know the interview will see Prince Harry talking about a fight that broke out between him and his brother, Prince William and his hopes for a reconciliation with his family. Prince Harry will also open up about taking drugs as a teenager and whether or not he will be attending the coronation of his father, HRH King Charles.

Here's how to watch Harry: The Interview online wherever you are in the world...

How to watch Harry: The Interview online in the UK

Harry: The Interview is a 90-minute program and will air on ITV1 at 9 pm on Sunday, January 8.

You will be able to catch up on the interview on ITVX.

How to watch Harry: The Interview online from anywhere in the world

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch Harry: The Interview online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to watch Harry: The Interview in the US

There is no news yet about when the ITV documentary will air in the US, however, Harry has also recorded a special one-on-one interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper. Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes interview also airs on Sunday, January 8, at 7:30 pm ET/7:00 pm PT on CBS.