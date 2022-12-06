Harry & Meghan: release date, trailer and everything we know

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the focus of a new Netflix documentary.

Harry & Meghan is a new six-part documentary that focuses on the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, where they're telling their story from their own perspective.

The intimate new series is directed by Liz Garbus, who is known for her work on Lost Girls, What Happened, Miss Simone? and The Handmaid's Tale.

Speaking about working with Liz Garbus, the Duchess said in an interview with Variety Magazine (opens in new tab): "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it.

"But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's Harry & Meghan.

The documentary is released worldwide in two parts with the first arriving on Thursday, December 8, before the second installment is launched exactly a week later on Thursday, December 15.

How many episodes is Harry & Meghan?

The documentary is made of six episodes. Each instalment explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

Prince Harry and Meghan's documentary will be shown in six parts. (Image credit: Netflix )

Harry & Meghan premise

The documentary will focus on every key point in their relationship from first dating to marriage, to having kids, up to the present day following their decision to step back from the royal family, where they now reside in California with their two children.

According to Netflix, the series "explores the span of their relationship, from the early days of the couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back from the royal family."

They add: "The series includes interviews with family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before, as well as historians and journalists who dissect how media influenced Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family and the Commonwealth at large."

Is there a trailer for Harry & Meghan?

Yes, a trailer for Harry & Meghan gives us a glimpse of what to expect, where the couple speaks about what they experienced following their relationship going public, where Harry says, "No one knows the full truth, we know the full truth".

He also explains how he was scared of "history repeating itself" and the couple alludes to how women who marry into the Royal Family are treated.

There was also a teaser trailer released a few days before the full on above...