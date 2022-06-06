Dark Winds: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the psychological thriller

Based on the popular book series by Tony Hillerman comes the new drama Dark Winds. Hailed as a "noir thriller," the project follows two cops on their quest to discover the truth and solve a number of crimes occurring in a Navajo Nation community. While this series on the surface may sound like a run-of-the-mill crime procedural, based on the books, viewers can expect some supernatural elements at play.

Speaking of supernatural elements, perhaps that was George R.R. Martin’s draw to sign onto the project as an executive producer. Martin is certainly no stranger to diving into the magical realm, having penned one of the most successful book series turned TV shows in history with Game of Thrones. Not to mention, he is also executive producing the forthcoming prequel, House of the Dragon.

Another notable name holding the reins to Dark Winds is executive producer and show creator Graham Roland. Roland previously served as both a producer and writer on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Returned, Mile 22 and Almost Human.

Here’s everything we know about Dark Winds.

Dark Winds premieres on AMC on Sunday, June 12, at 9 pm ET/PT. Over on AMC Plus, not only does the series premiere become available on June 12, but so does the second episode. Additionally, subscribers to the streaming platform will have access to the rest of the season’s episodes a week prior to their TV debut.

To date, there is no official word on when the series will become available in the UK.

Dark Winds plot

AMC describes the Dark Winds plot as the following:

"Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee. Chee too has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation."

Dark Winds cast

Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee and Jessica Matten as Bernadette in Dark Winds (Image credit: AMC)

The Dark Winds’ cast is spearheaded by Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon. McClarnon has previously starred in Westworld, Doctor Sleep and Reservation Dogs. Gordon, on the other hand, is probably best known for his work in Roswell, New Mexico, as well as Reservation Dogs.

In exciting news for The Office fans, Rainn Wilson is also featured in the cast. For nine seasons, Wilson gained notoriety for playing the always comical Dwight Schrute in the US sitcom. Although Dark Winds is slated as a drama, we somehow can’t help but hope that we get to see glimpses of the paper supplier character in this new series.

Rounding out the rest of the main cast are the following:

Jessica Matten (Frontier)

Noah Emmerich (Space Force)

Eugene Brave Rock (That Dirty Black Bag)

Elva Guerra (Reservation Dogs)

Deanna Allison

Rob Tepper

Dark Winds trailer

Something about the desert scene in the video clip combined with the fact this is an AMC show that takes us back to the good ole Breaking Bad days.

How to watch Dark Winds

Dark Winds is an AMC original series. Those hoping to tune into the show can watch the drama unfold live on AMC.

Don’t have traditional cable? No worries, as AMC is accessible on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, the series will be available to stream via AMC Plus.

While we don't yet know when Dark Winds will air in the UK, it's likely UK viewers will be able to access the AMC series via BT TV if they have a subscription to the service. Other methods of watching the series in the UK have not yet been disclosed.