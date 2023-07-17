Dark Winds season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the drama

Leaphorn and Chee are back on the case in Dark Winds season 2, as the mystery series returns after the critically-acclaimed Dark Winds season 1.

Based on the book series by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds has some big names behind it, including Graham Roland (Jack Ryan, Fringe) and John Wirth (Hell on Wheels, Hap and Leonard) as the main creatives, while among the executive producers are Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford.

All that pedigree helped create a story that received a strong bit of buzz, as the first season received a 100% "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here is everything that you need to know about Dark Winds season 2, whether you're already a fan or if you want to try and catch up with the series.

Depending on how you plan to watch Dark Winds, there are a couple of release dates for season 2. Subscribers to AMC Plus can start watching the new season on the streaming service as of Thursday, July 27. The series then makes its official TV debut on Sunday, July 30, at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC.

New episodes air weekly, with AMC Plus getting them every Thursday and then AMC on Sunday.

Dark Winds season 2 plot

Here is the official synopsis for Dark Winds season 2:

"Lt. Joe Leaphorn reunites with Jim Chee, his former deputy turned private eye, when their separate cases bring them together in pursuit of the same suspect. They find themselves in the high desert of Navajo Country chasing a killer who’s turned his sights on them to protect a secret that rips open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn's moral and professional code. With the help of Sgt. Manuelito and Valencia County Sheriff Gordo Sena, Leaphorn and Chee must thwart their would-be assassin and restore balance not only to their own lives, but to the reservation that depends on them."

Dark Winds season 2 cast

The main trio of Dark Winds are all back for season 2, with Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn, Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee and Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito.

Many TV and movie fans likely recognize McClarnon from his roles on big series like Reservation Dogs (he'll be starring in Dark Winds season 2 and Reservation Dogs season 3 simultaneously), Westworld and Hawkeye. He also previously starred in the Fargo TV series, Bone Tomahawk and Longmire.

Gordon's credits outside of Dark Winds, meanwhile, include an episode of the Fox series Accused and Reservation Dogs, as well as a multiple-episode run on Roswell, New Mexico.

Matten's previous work saw her star in the TV series Tribal, Burden of Truth and Frontier.

Other cast members returning to the show include Deanna Allison (Accused, Edge of America) as Emma Leaphorn and Elva Guerra (Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls) as Sally Growing Thunder.

Joining Dark Winds for season 2 is going to be A Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) as Valencia County Sheriff Gordo Sena, Joseph Runningfox (The Politician, The Valley of the Gods) as Henry Leaphorn, Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard, Bosch) as Rosemary Vines and Nicholas Logan (Dopesick, Creepshow) as Colton Wolf.

Dark Winds season 2 trailer

The Dark Winds season 2 trailer offers a great look at what Leaphorn is up against this season and what he is going to have to do to find the person responsible for these killings. Give it a look for yourself directly below.

How to watch Dark Winds

Dark Winds airs on TV on AMC, a cable channel available through most traditional pay-TV packages, as well as offered by live TV streaming services like Sling TV, YouTube TV and more. You can also stream the show on AMC Plus, which requires a monthly subscription.

If you want to sample the show before you commit to watching it, the series premiere is available to watch online for free on the AMC Plus YouTube channel.