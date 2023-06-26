Reservation Dogs season 3: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the comedy

Reservation Dogs has been one of the most acclaimed series to come out in the last few years, picking up awards and "best of the year" citations left and right, so the return of Reservation Dogs season 3 is one to get excited for if you're in the need for some high-quality TV. And we've got everything you need to know before catching up with Elora, Bear, Willie Jack and Cheese.

Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs has raised the profile of indigenous people in front of and behind the camera. In addition to telling their stories as the main plot, every writer, director and series regular on the show has an indigenous heritage, while the series is also shot on location in Oklahoma.

The authenticity and depth of storytelling has led to a Peabody Award, an AFI Television Program of the Year honor for both of its seasons and a special recognition from the Television Academy for fueling social change.

While the show has done a lot beyond the TV set, it is also pretty entertaining to watch in its own right. We can't wait to see more of the Rez Dogs and we're sure you can't either, so here’s everything you need to know about Reservation Dogs season 3.

Reservation Dogs season 3 premieres on Hulu in the US on Wednesday, August 2, with the first two episodes being available to stream. New episodes will then be released weekly, helping to fill out the summer TV schedule.

There is no confirmed date for season 3 to come to the UK (on Disney Plus). Previous seasons came a couple of months after airing in the US.

Reservation Dogs season 3 plot

After the Rez Dogs finally made it out to California together to give a final goodbye to their friend Daniel, they now must adjust to life back on the reservation. Here is the official synopsis for Reservation Dogs season 3:

"This season, the Rez Dogs find themselves stranded in Cali and have to figure out their way back home. After making it back to Okern, Elora considers the idea of college, Bear comes across a conspiracy theorist named Maximus, Willie Jack grows more invested in healing her community and Cheese, well, he still lives with his grandmother who's not his grandmother. Meanwhile, the aunties, uncles and elders explore their pasts and try to heal old wounds. We learn more about tribal cop Big; cannabis-loving Brownie; physics-obsessed Bucky; the enigmatic Deer Lady; Bear's mom Rita and her cousin Teenie; Willie Jack's dad Leon; Daniel's mom Hokti; medicine man Old Man Fixico; junkyard prophet Kenny Boy; gum-smacking Bev; and ride-less rap duo Mose and Mekko.

"Season 3 is full of road trips, bathroom wisdom, unexpected fathers, boarding schools, Bigfoot, rumors, revenge and healing."

Reservation Dogs season 3 cast

We've gotten to know the Reservation Dogs cast over the last couple of seasons, and just about everyone is back for season 3, including the main quartet of Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear Smallhill, Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack and Lane Factor as Cheese.

But in addition to them, the group of elders and family members on the reservation have also become integral parts of the story. They include:

Elva Guerra (Dark Winds) as Jackie

Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds) as Big

Gary Farmer (Our Flag Means Death) as Brownie

Wes Studi (The Last of the Mohicans) as Bucky

Kaniehtiio Horn (Letterkenny) as Deer Lady

Sarah Podemski (Resident Alien) as Rita

Tamara Podemski (Outer Range) as Teenie

Jon Proudstar (Jackrabbit Sly) as Leon

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) as Hokti

Richard Ray Whitman (Drunktown's Finest) as Old Man Fixico

Kirk Fox (Jury Duty) as Kenny Boy

Jana Schmieding (Rutherford Falls) as Bev

Lil Mike (America's Got Talent) as Mose

FunnyBone (America's Got Talent) as Mekko

Also, new to the Reservation Dogs cast is Graham Greene (Dances with Wolves, 1883), playing a conspiracy theorist named Maximus.

Though not listed in FX's press materials, Dallas Goldtooth (Rutherford Falls) is also expected to be back as Spirit.

Reservation Dogs season 3 trailer

There is no trailer for Reservation Dogs season 3. Once one becomes available, we’ll add it here.

How to watch Reservation Dogs

Reservation Dogs is an FX on Hulu exclusive, meaning it comes from the FX network team, but only streams on Hulu in the US. So a subscription to Hulu is needed to watch past or upcoming episodes of the series. There are a few options to get access to Hulu though, including a standalone subscription, a combo with live TV (Hulu with Live TV) or by bundling it with Disney Plus (and possibly ESPN Plus) via the Disney Bundle.

Outside of the US, Disney Plus carries the show.