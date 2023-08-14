Dark Winds season 2 episode 3 recap: Colton Wolf goes on the hunt

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Dark Winds season 2 episode 3, "Antigonish."

Colton Wolf (Nicholas Logan) is preparing dinner in his trailer. There is a metronome ticking and music playing. Colton really hates silence apparently.

In a flashback from the same day, Colton meets with another private investigator. He is still looking for Linda and this private investigator is having better luck. The private investigator has found her boyfriend in Las Vegas and hopes he can locate Linda through him. When the investigator asks why Colton wants to find her, Colton says Linda is his mother.

Cut back again to the trailer, Colton is putting on the wig and making a hospital ID badge for himself using the name J.P. Davies. After showing the badge the scene cuts again to Colton walking out of the elevator in the hospital.

On the hunt

In the hospital, Colton is messing with some wires in a fuse box as Chee (Kiowa Gordon), unaware that Colton is there, talks to a young security guard, Mike Deezer (Mickey Dolan). Chee calls Bernadette (Jessica Matten) at the police station. While he's on the phone, he catches sight of Colton, recognizing him, even in disguise. He tells Bernadette Colton is at the hospital.

Colton walks down the hall, but Chee is already gone. Colton pulls the fire alarm and an intense game of cat and mouse follows. The nurses are trying to move patients out as Colton, still dressed as a doctor, pursues Chee through the hospital. Chee, still unwell, tries to hide. After several close calls he knows that he can't continue like this.

Colton has to make several passes in and out of various rooms to avoid suspicion as nurses rush back and forth moving patients. Colton goes into Chee's dark room. He notices some small white flecks on the floor. He looks up. There is a crawl space in the ceiling. It looks undisturbed, but Colton fixates on it.

Chee is up there, hiding. Colton fires his gun, equipped with a silencer, at the crawl space multiple times, barely missing Chee. Deezer appears in the doorway of Chee's room. Without hesitation Colton shoots him twice and he falls against the wall.

While Colton is distracted by Deezer, Chee drops down from the crawl space onto Colton's back, trying to disarm and subdue him. They fight and Chee is quickly overpowered. He tries to maneuver Colton to a position where Chee can get a weapon to fight him. Deezer, who is dying, manages to slide his pepper spray over to Chee, allowing Chee to spray Colton in the eyes. Colton releases him, and Chee crawls into the hallway next to Deezer.

Bernadette comes running down the hallway yelling for Chee. Colton, trapped in the room, launches himself out the window and onto a car in the parking lot below. He staggers off into the parking lot.

Sena (A Martinez) sees Colton struggling to a car and asks if he's ok. Colton responds he's fine. As Sena is walking away he hears Joe (Zahn McClaron) on the radio saying the suspect is posing as a doctor. Sena turns back towards Colton and Colton fires at him.

As Colton speeds off in a stolen car, Joe and Bernie fire their weapons at him, then they get in Joe's cruiser in pursuit. On the highway they find the stolen car, abandoned. There is a trail of blood that leads off into the reservation.

Sena and his cops join Joe and the Tribal Police tracking Colton. They launch a massive manhunt. Chee offers to drive Benny Charley (Jet James Grant) to the point where his mother is supposed to pick him up, which Joe accepts. Chee bonds with Benny as they wait.

Emma has to make a choice

Mary Landon (Jacqueline Byers) comes back to the health center to talk to Emma (Deanna Allison). She's desperate to get Emma to help her break the news story about the forced sterilization of indigenous women. Still Emma says no. But, as Emma continues to help women give birth on the reservation rather than risk forced sterilization at the hospital, she wonders if she should help Mary with her story.

Colton finds shelter

Colton should be dead after the injuries he's suffered, but walking through the reservation he stops at a home to drink water from a bucket outside. An old woman comes out, scolding him in her language for stealing water. She takes him in, cleans him up and feeds him. He seems fascinated by the way she instinctively takes care of him. He thanks her by stealing her saddle and one of her horses and riding off when she is asleep.

Bernadette finds a clue

Jessica Matten in Dark Winds (Image credit: Michael Moriatis/AMC)

In Arizona, Bernadette is able to match the burned document she found in episode to a document from Drumco. The document says that the oil had run dry, and even though uranium was found it was not accessible. Soon after the land was sold to B.J. Vines, for cheap. Bernadette also uncovers that Dillon Charley was working with Drumco.

Another face off

Joe and Bernie visit a resident who has been complaining about illegal dumping on his land. They find truck and trailer tracks, thinking that possibly Colton was there.

That night as Colton is regrouping back in his trailer, Joe's cruiser pulls up outside and the episode ends with Colton opening his eyes, ready for anything.

