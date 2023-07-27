How to watch Dark Winds season 2: stream the gripping psychological thriller online

A rare 100%-fresh Rotten Tomatoes-approved TV show is getting a second season: Dark Winds season 2 returns the cast of the hit first season and hands them another, even more mysterious murder plot to unravel.

Dark Winds follows the Tribal Police of a Navajo Nation outpost. Dark Winds season 1 saw our trio of main characters (played by Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon and Jessica Matten) link together a series of disparate murders, while season 2 focuses on a murder that seems to be linked to a local cult.

Part psychological thriller and part neo-Western, Dark Winds has a star-studded cast in behind-the-camera roles as well as on-screen, with George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford as executive producers, and the show was created by Graham Roland, who previously created Jack Ryan and wrote for Lost, Mile 22 and The Returned.

So it's a gripping show that's worth watching. This guide will help you figure out how to watch Dark Winds season 2, with advice too on how to watch the first season if you haven't already seen it.

How to watch Dark Winds season 2 in the US

You've got two options for watching Dark Winds season 2 in the US.

The first is using the AMC cable channel, which is available on live TV streaming services like Sling TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV and Philo TV if you don't have it included in your cable packages (or don't have one). Philo is your cheapest option, as it costs $25 per month.

Dark Winds debuts at 9 pm ET/PT (playing again at 11:15 pm ET/PT) on Sunday, July 30. Subsequent episodes play at the same time spot each Sunday, with the six-episode season ending on Sunday, September 3.

If you don't want to pay for cable or a streaming equivalent, you can watch the show on AMC Plus. You can get AMC Plus for $8.99 per month or $83.88 for an annual pass, and it's also available as a Prime Video channel for that same price (as long as you're a Prime subscriber). In fact, if you subscribe to AMC Plus, you can watch Dark Winds season 2 a little early, as the first episode premieres Thursday, July 27, on the streaming service.

The first season of Dark Winds is on AMC Plus as well as Shudder, Prime Video, Sundance Now, Acorn TV and The Roku Channel.

How to watch Dark Winds season 2 in the UK

There's no official release information for Dark Winds season 2 in the UK, but that's not a total surprise, as the first season hasn't been released on any streaming service or platform in the country.

In fact, AMC generally doesn't make its shows easy to watch in the UK, and The Walking Dead: Dead City is another recent example that's also not streaming in the UK.

How to watch Dark Winds season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Dark Winds season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Dark Winds or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.