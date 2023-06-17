How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City — stream the zombie spin-off online

TV's beloved zombie show is getting another spin-off, as The Walking Dead: Dead City continues the action from the original series. Fans can catch up with its beloved characters starting Sunday, June 18.

The Walking Dead: Dead City takes place in a zombie-filled New York City and follows fan-favorite characters Maggie and Negan as they explore this rotten Big Apple. After burying the hatchet from their rivalries at the end of the main show, they're now searching for her kidnapped son.

Fans of The Walking Dead can expect mysterious new characters, more zombie action and further adventures into the show (and comic book's) dangerous world.

If you're keen to watch the new show when it debuts, you'll have to find the right streaming service or platform. So here's how to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City where you are.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City in the US

There are two ways to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City.

First, the show airs on the AMC cable channel, with the premiere landing on Sunday, June 18, at 9 pm ET/PT; the remaining five episodes land weekly at the same time. If you don't already have access to AMC, you can use one of the live TV streaming services to catch it: Sling TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV and Philo TV all offer it, with the latter being the cheapest option at $25 per month.

Alternatively, in what will be the preferable option for people who don't want to sign up for a pricey cord-cutting option, AMC Plus also lets you stream the show at the same time it airs. AMC Plus costs $8.99 per month or $83.88 for an annual pass.

You can sign up for AMC Plus here.

If you want to watch previous seasons of The Walking Dead franchise, you'll need to have quite a few streaming services under your belt. All 11 seasons of the original series are on Netflix, while Fear the Walking Dead is only available in its entirety on Hulu. Tales of the Walking Dead is on various platforms, including AMC Plus and Prime Video, and World Beyond is on AMC Plus. AMC's own streaming service has the odd season of the first two shows too, but not the whole run.

Can you watch The Walking Dead: Dead City in the UK?

At the time of The Walking Dead: Dead City's release in the US, there's no information on a UK streaming or TV debut, so fans might have to wait to catch the show on native services.

The Walking Dead's entire run is on Disney Plus, while 10 seasons of the original series as well as World Beyond and Fear the Walking Dead are on Prime Video, so these will be two likely places the show will land though we'll need to wait to be sure. Tales from the Walking Dead also isn't streaming, nine months on from its US premiere.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City in Australia

Australian The Walking Dead fans will be able to watch Dead City via Stan, as the streaming service has confirmed it'll be airing the show at the same time as its US debut. Given time zones, that means you'll be able to watch the first episode on Monday, June 19, and then new episodes each Monday until July 23.

Stan costs $10 per month for its base tier, though the $14 tier allows for HD streaming and more screens, and a $19 lets you watch shows in 4K and on even more screens. There's also a 30-day free trial which will let you watch lots of The Walking Dead: Dead City and more.

You can sign up to Stan here.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the The Walking Dead: Dead City or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.