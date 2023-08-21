Dark Winds season 2 episode 4 recap: Leaphorn won't stop

NOTE: spoilers ahead for Dark Winds season 2 episode 4, “The March.”

After three episodes, Dark Winds brings viewers back to the opening scene from episode 1 where Bernie (Jessica Matten) and Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) approach Colton's (Nicholas Logan) trailer. Leaphorn radios to have a dispatcher call Detective Sena (A Martinez) to back them up. Sena is at least two hours away, but Leaphorn isn't going to wait.

Colton sees them approaching. He turns out the light and slips out through a secret exit as Leaphorn bangs on the trailer door. As Leaphorn and Bernie head into the trailer with guns drawn, Colton grabs a hidden gun, goes to Leaphorn's vehicle and turns on the light. Then he opens fire.

Leaphorn and Bernie are pinned down. When the gunfire stops they run outside, but Colton is already fleeing in Leaphorn's vehicle. He drives around a bend as they follow, firing shots. Colton crashes the vehicle and runs off.

Bernie wants to wait for backup, but again Leaphorn refuses to wait. Together the two plunge into the darkness after Colton.

The canyon

They pursue Colton up into the rocky outcroppings on some hills. Colton again pins them with gunfire then runs. Leaphorn gets a clear shot as Colton runs up to a ridge overlooking a canyon. Leaphorn demands Colton surrender, but as he approaches Colton jumps off the ridge, rolling into the canyon far below. Bernie tells Leaphorn they can't follow him, but he isn't listening. He jumps, like Colton, falling into the dark canyon.

Leaphorn awakens as daylight breaks. He's badly injured. His head is bleeding in multiple places and his arm is broken. He splints his arm with a branch and his belt and continues tracking Colton.

Bernie is waiting at the trailer for Sena and his police squad. When Sena pulls up with a horse trailer, he and Bernie ride out to look for Leaphorn.

Sally feels trapped

At the health center, Emma (Deanna Allison) takes Sally's son into his hearing check while Sally (Elva Guerra) sits in the waiting room. There she meets reporter Mary Landon (Jacqueline Byers), who is still hanging around trying to talk to Emma. Mary talks a little to Sally about her baby and her life. But when Emma comes out and sees Mary with Sally, she rushes Sally to leave.

At home, Sally tells Emma she's grateful for all Leaphorn and Emma have done, but she is resentful of the baby. She resents getting pregnant and doesn't want to be a mother. Sally seems like she's saying she wants to give the baby up.

The march

Colton, taking a break because he is also injured and weak, scans the area with binoculars looking for signs he's being followed. He doesn't see any tracks besides his own. However, Leaphorn is able to sneak up on him and kick him hard in the head, knocking Colton out. When he comes to, Colton is handcuffed on his stomach with a thick rope around his neck. Leaphorn is holding the end of the rope.

He tells Colton to get up and march. When Colton tries to run, Leaphorn snaps the rope taut, jerking Colton's neck. At one point Colton complains he needs a break because he sprained his ankle. Leaphorn makes him remove the boot from his sprained foot. Then he jerks Colton up by the rope and makes him start walking again.

Throughout the long trek, Colton tries to get into Leaphorn's head. He says Leaphorn is too injured to survive this forced march to the jail. Leaphorn remains stoic. But they're both injured, dehydrated and struggling to stay upright.

At one point, Leaphorn sits Colton under a tree, then winds the rope around the tree. When Leaphorn gets close to Colton to gag him, Colton kicks him in the face. Leaphorn pulls the rope taut and leverages the weight of the tree to choke Colton unconscious. When Colton awakens, Leaphorn forces him to get up and walk again.

As they limp through the snow Colton makes one more attempt to escape. He runs from Leaphorn and manages to get his bound hands in front of him so he can free himself from the rope. Leaphorn tracks him down again, but Colton attacks, dragging him painfully by his broken arm and trying to kill him.

Leaphorn manages to kick Colton in the face and get on top of him, putting his gun in Colton's face. Bernie rides up and the two of them take Colton to the police station.

Chee in the middle

Kiowa Gordon in Dark Winds (Image credit: Michael Moriatis/AMC)

At a hotel, Chee (Kiowa Gordon) is visited by Rosemary Vines (Jeri Ryan). She wants to talk to him but when Chee mentions that Tomas Charley is dead, she gets very upset and leaves abruptly. She sits in her car crying.

Just after Rosemary leaves, B.J. Vines (John Diehl) bursts into Chee's room. He accuses Chee of having an affair with Rosemary. Chee assures B.J. Rosemary just wanted to talk business. Then B.J. wants to hire Chee to follow Rosemary and find proof she’s cheating on him. Chee declines.

Later, Rosemary and B.J. are having a tense dinner. He gives her a necklace inscribed with "Fidelis." Menacingly he puts it on her. Rosemary flinches when he's near her and it's clear the necklace is more of a threat than a gift.

Colton in custody

At the police station, everyone is shocked at Leaphorn's appearance. He's seriously injured, covered in blood and barely standing. Colton is also covered in blood. Trapped, Colton taps his finger on the cell door in the rhythm of the ticking clock to soothe himself.

New episodes of Dark Winds air on TV Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC, they are also available to stream on AMC Plus.