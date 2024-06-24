Smile 2: release date, teaser, cast, plot and everything we know about the horror sequel
Surprise horror hit returns to bring those creepy smiles back to audiences.
The 2022 horror movie Smile from writer/director Parker Finn was a surprise hit, so the fact that we are getting a sequel should bring a grin to horror fans everywhere. Smile 2 is set to be a 2024 new movie with Finn back as the creative force behind everything.
Of course, after the success of the first movie, expect things to go even bigger this time around. Bigger stars and a bigger budget to help elicit even bigger screams from audiences.
You can find out everything you need to know about Smile 2 right here.
Smile 2 release date
Smile 2 is heading to the big screen as part of spooky season, as the horror sequel has a release date of October 18.
Right now Smile 2 shares its release date with some non-horror movies, including the Cannes Film Festival Palme d'Or winner Anora and the Sundance Film Festival hit A Real Pain.
Smile 2 cast
Considering the first movie dealt with a terrifying phenomenon that would kill most of the people that were affected by it, it shouldn't be surprising that there is an almost entirely new cast of Smile 2.
Headlining things is Naomi Scott (Aladdin, Anatomy of a Scandal), who stars as the movie's protagonist, Skye Riley. Joining Scott in the cast are Rosemarie DeWitt (Pantheon), Lukas Gage (Dead Boy Detectives), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (The Wilds), Peter Jacobson (House), Raúl Castillo (Army of the Dead), Dylan Gelula (Hacks season 3) and Ray Nicholson (Licorice Pizza).
The one returning cast member from the original Smile is Kyle Gallner as Joel.
Smile 2 plot
As he did with the first entry, Parker Finn wrote the screenplay for Smile 2. Here is the official synopsis:
"About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control."
Smile 2 trailer
Check out the first teaser trailer for Smile 2 right here:
Parker Finn movies
Smile was the feature debut for Finn, though he previously directed two short films: Laura Hasn't Slept and The Hidebehind.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.