Smile 2: release date, teaser, cast, plot and everything we know about the horror sequel

The 2022 horror movie Smile from writer/director Parker Finn was a surprise hit, so the fact that we are getting a sequel should bring a grin to horror fans everywhere. Smile 2 is set to be a 2024 new movie with Finn back as the creative force behind everything.

Of course, after the success of the first movie, expect things to go even bigger this time around. Bigger stars and a bigger budget to help elicit even bigger screams from audiences.

You can find out everything you need to know about Smile 2 right here.

Smile 2 is heading to the big screen as part of spooky season, as the horror sequel has a release date of October 18.

Right now Smile 2 shares its release date with some non-horror movies, including the Cannes Film Festival Palme d'Or winner Anora and the Sundance Film Festival hit A Real Pain.

Smile 2 cast

Considering the first movie dealt with a terrifying phenomenon that would kill most of the people that were affected by it, it shouldn't be surprising that there is an almost entirely new cast of Smile 2.

Headlining things is Naomi Scott (Aladdin, Anatomy of a Scandal), who stars as the movie's protagonist, Skye Riley. Joining Scott in the cast are Rosemarie DeWitt (Pantheon), Lukas Gage (Dead Boy Detectives), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (The Wilds), Peter Jacobson (House), Raúl Castillo (Army of the Dead), Dylan Gelula (Hacks season 3) and Ray Nicholson (Licorice Pizza).

The one returning cast member from the original Smile is Kyle Gallner as Joel.

Smile 2 plot

As he did with the first entry, Parker Finn wrote the screenplay for Smile 2. Here is the official synopsis:

"About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control."

Smile 2 trailer

Check out the first teaser trailer for Smile 2 right here:

Parker Finn movies

Smile was the feature debut for Finn, though he previously directed two short films: Laura Hasn't Slept and The Hidebehind.