Dead Boy Detectives: cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know
Dead Boy Detectives on Netflix stars Jayden Revri and George Rexstrew as ghostly sleuths in a story by Neil Gaiman.
Dead Boy Detectives on Netflix follows the runaway success of Neil Gaiman's 2022 series The Sandman, which starred Tom Sturridge, Jenna Coleman and Joely Richardson. Neil Gaiman fans can now look forward to this next Netflix adaptation that's once again based on Gaiman’s comic books.
Set in the same universe as The Sandman, the mind-bending sci-fi and fantasy series stars British actors Jayden Revri and newcomer George Rexstrew as Charles and Edwin, two teens who die decades apart but become best friends after death. They team up to start a detective agency, solving some of the mortal realms most mystifying paranormal cases. And in true Neil Gaiman style, you can expect edge-of-your-seat action as the pair fight to evade evil witches, Hell and Death herself. The series also stars The Flight Attendant’s Briana Cuoco and Dead To Me’s Max Jenkins.
Here’s everythign ou need to know about Netflix series Dead Boy Detectives….
Dead Boy Detectives release date
Dead Boy Detectives will be launching on Netflix in April 2024. Once an official release date is confirmed we will update here.
Is there a trailer for Dead Boy Detectives?
Yes there's a Dead Boy Detectives trailer where we see the boys declare, “We’re ghosts and we solve mysteries” but it certainly looks as though their chosen profession will lead them down some dangerous paths. Take a look below...
Dead Boy Detectives plot
In Dead Boy Detectives, Charles and Edwin were born decades apart but find one another after death and form a unique bond. The friends decide not to enter the afterlife and to instead set up an agency solving crimes such as hauntings and investigating why a demon has stolen someone’s core memories. Sticking together to escape Death, and all manner of paranormal nasties, the youngsters also attempt to get to the bottom of some truly baffling cases.
Dead Boy Detectives cast — Jayden Revri as Charles Rowland
Jayden Revri plays ghostly detective Charles. He’s previously appeared in the TV series Fate: The Winx Saga, Innocent and The Lodge.
George Rexstrew as Edwin Paine
Newcomer George Rexstrew plays Charles’ best friend Edwin. This is his first major screen role but he appeared in a short film called Findhorn Case 31.08.18 last year.
Who else is starring in Dead Boy Detectives?
Other cast of Dead Boy Detectives include Hollyoaks star Kassius Nelson who plays clairvoyant Crystal while Briana Cuoco, Caitlin Reilly, Max Jenkins, Yuyu Kitamara and Ruth Connell also star.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas and Tenko. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too.