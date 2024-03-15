Dead Boy Detectives: cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know

Dead Boy Detectives on Netflix follows the runaway success of Neil Gaiman's 2022 series The Sandman, which starred Tom Sturridge, Jenna Coleman and Joely Richardson. Neil Gaiman fans can now look forward to this next Netflix adaptation that's once again based on Gaiman’s comic books.

Set in the same universe as The Sandman, the mind-bending sci-fi and fantasy series stars British actors Jayden Revri and newcomer George Rexstrew as Charles and Edwin, two teens who die decades apart but become best friends after death. They team up to start a detective agency, solving some of the mortal realms most mystifying paranormal cases. And in true Neil Gaiman style, you can expect edge-of-your-seat action as the pair fight to evade evil witches, Hell and Death herself. The series also stars The Flight Attendant’s Briana Cuoco and Dead To Me’s Max Jenkins.

Here’s everythign ou need to know about Netflix series Dead Boy Detectives….

Dead Boy Detectives will be launching on Netflix in April 2024. Once an official release date is confirmed we will update here.

Is there a trailer for Dead Boy Detectives?

Yes there's a Dead Boy Detectives trailer where we see the boys declare, “We’re ghosts and we solve mysteries” but it certainly looks as though their chosen profession will lead them down some dangerous paths. Take a look below...

Dead Boy Detectives plot

In Dead Boy Detectives, Charles and Edwin were born decades apart but find one another after death and form a unique bond. The friends decide not to enter the afterlife and to instead set up an agency solving crimes such as hauntings and investigating why a demon has stolen someone’s core memories. Sticking together to escape Death, and all manner of paranormal nasties, the youngsters also attempt to get to the bottom of some truly baffling cases.

Dead Boy Detectives cast — Jayden Revri as Charles Rowland

Jayden Revri plays ghostly detective Charles. He’s previously appeared in the TV series Fate: The Winx Saga, Innocent and The Lodge.

Jayden Revri plays Charles in Dead Boy Detectives. (Image credit: Getty Images)

George Rexstrew as Edwin Paine

Newcomer George Rexstrew plays Charles’ best friend Edwin. This is his first major screen role but he appeared in a short film called Findhorn Case 31.08.18 last year.

George Rexstrew plays Edwin in Dead Boy Detectives. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who else is starring in Dead Boy Detectives?

Other cast of Dead Boy Detectives include Hollyoaks star Kassius Nelson who plays clairvoyant Crystal while Briana Cuoco, Caitlin Reilly, Max Jenkins, Yuyu Kitamara and Ruth Connell also star.