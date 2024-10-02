Companion: release date, cast and everything we know about the Jack Quaid thriller

Many of us are looking for that special someone to spend our time with, but Jack Quaid may have taken things a bit too far in the 2025 new movie Companion. Starring alongside Sophie Thatcher, the pair try to make their unusual relationship work, likely with disastrous effects.

Companion is set to be the feature directing debut for Drew Hancock, who also wrote the original script for the movie. But he has a team of experienced producers with him, as those behind the cult hit Barbarian (Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Zach Cregger and Roy Lee) hope to have another breakout thriller on their hands.

Find out everything you need to know about Companion right here.

Companion is going to be one of the first major movies to hit in 2025, as it premieres on January 10 in the US. Internationally, the movie is slated to come out a couple days earlier on January 8.

January has produced some recent hits in the horror/thriller genre, including Scream (2022) and M3GAN. Can Companion be the next one to get the movie year going strong?

Companion cast

Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher lead the way as the central questionable couple in Companion. Quaid is best known for his role Prime Video's The Boys, but he has also starred in Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Scream (2022).

Thatcher got her breakout role in the TV series Yellowjackets, but was also seen in TV shows like Chicago Med, When the Streetlights Go On and The Book of Boba Fett. On the movie side, she's been at the center of a number of horror movies, including The Bogeyman, MaXXXine and Heretic.

Other members of the Companion cast include Lukas Gage (Smile 2), Megan Suri (Never Have I Ever), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) and Rupert Friend (Anatomy of a Scandal).

Companion plot

Specific details on the plot of Companion are being kept under wraps right now, with the only bit offered by New Line Cinema right now being: "You are cordially invited to experience a new kind of love story."

What we can gather from the first teaser trailer (check it out below) is that Quaid's character has control over Thatcher's (who quite possibly isn’t human, maybe an android), allowing him to do some twisted things. But Thatcher's character may be ready to fight back.

Companion trailer

Watch the Companion teaser trailer right here:

Companion | Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Who is Drew Hancock?

Drew Hancock wrote and directed Companion, which as we said is his feature film debut. However, Hancock has had some notable credits in his career thus far on the TV side, including writing for TV shows, including Blue Mountain State and Suburgatory.