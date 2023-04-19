The Boogeyman: release date, plot, cast, trailer and all we know

The Boogeyman has long been a terrifying concept, with children afraid of things that go bump in the night or might be hiding under their bed.

Stephen King wrote a short story about this mythic creature (we hope it's mythic anyway!) and it's getting a new adaptation with Rob Savage at the helm of the project.

Fans will no doubt recognize Rob from his critically acclaimed Zoom-style horror movie Host in 2020, in the height of lockdown, which terrified audiences as it felt a bit too real. Is anyone else still recovering?

Now he's back to do it all over again and said of his new movie: "The Boogeyman is a classic horror movie in the mold of Poltergeist that has scares and heart in equal measure.

"I vividly remember the terror I felt reading King’s short story as a kid, and it’s this feeling of childhood fear that I wanted to inspire in cinema audiences around the world."

He added: "This film was made in collaboration with an incredibly talented team of creatives, and is anchored by wonderful, soulful performances from our incredible cast - I'm in awe of them, truly. We’re incredibly proud of this movie."

Here's everything you need to know about The Boogeyman.

The movie is released in cinemas globally on Friday, June 2. We don't have word on a potential streaming release yet, but if that changes we will keep you updated.

The Boogeyman plot

Stephen King's story has been adapted for the screen by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods who worked on A Quiet Place and Mark Heyman, known for his work on Darren Aronofsky's Black Swan.

According to 20th Century Studios, the plot for The Boogeyman is: "High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain.

"When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims."

The Boogeyman cast

Vivien Lyra Blair as Sawyer in The Boogeyman. (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

There's a great line-up attached to The Boogeyman with Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher leading the cast as Sadie Harper and Obi-Wan Kenobi's Vivien Lyra Blair playing the role of her sister, Sawyer.

Sadie and Sawyer's father, Will, is played by Boston Strangler star David Dastmalchian and The Practice's LisaGay Hamilton plays the role of Dr. Weller, who works with the family after they start experiencing strange occurrences.

Other stars include Marin Ireland, Madison Hu, and Chris Messina.

Is there a trailer?

Yes and it's as terrifying as you might expect, giving us a glimpse into how a family's life changes rapidly after the titular Boogeyman is released.

The less said the better, see for yourself...