MaXXXine: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Mia Goth horror movie

Ti West and Mia Goth have teamed up for one of the most acclaimed new horror franchises in recent years, with its latest chapter a part of the 2024 new movie slate. Following X and Pearl, the third movie in this series is titled MaXXXine, which changes the location to Hollywood and adds a slew of major stars to the cast as well.

X came a bit out of nowhere and quickly became a fan favorite as it told the story of a group of people making an adult movie on the ranch of an elderly couple, including the seemingly demure Pearl, only for things to go horribly wrong. Pearl was then a prequel that explored how X's villain came to be after growing up as a girl with dreams of stardom. MaXXXine will pick the story back up after the events of X.

Check out everything you need to know about MaXXXine, from when it is releasing to who is in the cast, right here.

A24 has slated MaXXXine for a July 5 release date nationwide in the US. For horror fans in the UK, the movie is going to arrive a little bit later in the summer, premiering exclusively in movie theaters on August 9.

The date puts it on the Fourth of July weekend in the US, where it will serve as the adult option at the movies, while the other major release, Despicable Me 4, is geared more toward kids and families.

MaXXXine cast

The stalwart of the X franchise is back, as Mia Goth returns to play the role of Maxine Minx, an adult film star with dreams of Hollywood fame, and the lone survivor of the original X movie. These movies have become Goth's most recognizable projects, but she is also known for Infinity Pool, Emma, High Life and 2018's Suspiria.

It is an impressive group of actors joining Goth in MaXXXine, including Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Moses Sumney (The Idol), Michelle Monaghan (The Family Plan), Bobby Cannavale (Ezra), singer Halsey, Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Giancarlo Esposito (Parish) and Kevin Bacon (Leave the World Behind).

MaXXXine plot

As he did with the first two movies, Ti West wrote the script for MaXXXine. Here is the official plot from A24:

"In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past."

MaXXXine trailer

Check out the trailer for MaXXXine right here, which tantalizingly blends a crime thriller with the horror that we know is bound to pop up in the X franchise:

Ti West movies

Ti West became more widely known with X and Pearl, but he has been a significant presence in the horror genre for years. Here is a look at his full slate of feature movie directing credits:

The Roost (2005)

Trigger Man (2007)

The House of the Devil (2009)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

The Innkeepers (2011)

V/H/S (2012)

The ABCs of Death (2012)

The Sacrament (2013)

In a Valley of Violence (2016)

X (2022)

Pearl (2022)

West has also had a number of notable TV directing credits, including episodes of Scream: The TV Series, Wayward Pines, The Passage, The Resident, Them and others.