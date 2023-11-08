The Family Plan: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

The Family Plan follows an average, suburban dad whose past comes back to bite him. Mark Wahlberg plays Dan Morgan, who loves his quiet suburban life with his wife Maggie (Michelle Monaghan), daughter, son and baby.

But unknown to his family, Dan was once an elite assassin! And when his old enemies track him down, he has no choice but to go on the run. Determined to protect his family, Dan packs them into their minivan and takes them on an impromptu road trip to Las Vegas. But can he put his long-hidden skills into action without revealing his true identity?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple TV Plus movie The Family Plan…

The Family Plan will premiere worldwide on Apple TV Plus on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Is there a trailer for The Family Plan?

Yes there's a trailer for The Family Plan. We see Dan whisk his family to Las Vegas after he’s confronted by an old enemy, telling his wife, "Nothing brings the family together like a road trip". But soon he realises that even on the road, danger is sure to follow him. And he knows the only way to protect his loved ones is "to be that guy one more time". Take a look at the action below...

The Family Plan plot

The Family Plan follows Dan Morgan is Mr Suburbia, loving his life as a devoted husband and hands-on dad to his three children. But what his family doesn’t know is that the car salesman was once an elite government assassin, tasked with taking out the world’s deadliest threats. And when those threats come looking for him, Dan packs his wife, angsty teen daughter, gamer son and adorable baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu road-trip to Vegas. To them, it’s the vacation of a lifetime but to Dan it’s a matter of life and death.

The Family Plan cast — Mark Wahlberg as Dan Morgan

As the lead actor in The Family Plan, Mark Wahlberg plays assassin turned salesman Dan. He’s previously starred in Daddy’s Home, Ted, The Departed, The Fighter, Infinite and Boogie Nights, plus roles in Patriots Day, Instant Family, Entourage and Deepwater Horizon.

Mark Wahlberg in Infinite. (Image credit: ViacomCBS)

Who else is starring in The Family Plan?

Pixels star Michelle Monaghan plays Dan’s wife. Maggie Q, Ciaran Hinds, Jonny Coyne, Zoe Margaret Colletti and Felicia Pearson round out the cast.

Behind the scenes and more on The Family Plan

The Family Plan is an Apple Original Film hailing from Skydance Media, The Family Plan is directed by Simon Cellan Jones, the man behind Years and Years and The Diplomat. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger produce for Skydance, alongside Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson through Municipal Pictures. John G. Scotti executive produces.

Director Simon Cellan Jones says: "The Family Plan is a crazy rush of joyful energy that's fun for the entire family. The stakes are high for the Morgan Family, and I hope audiences come away from the film recognizing themselves in the characters and wondering what their own family might do in a similar situation.

"We all know how easy it is to get stuck in the rut and routine of day-to-day life and The Morgans are no different. But I think you are going to love their journey. Most importantly, it's about having fun. Mark Wahlberg's average dad has a past that comes back to haunt him, forcing him to take his brood on a hilarious family road trip to Vegas. All I can say is this is pretty much the most fun I have ever had making a movie. Fasten your seatbelts!"