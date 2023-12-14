How to watch The Family Plan: stream the new Mark Wahlberg action movie online

The impressively prolific Mark Wahlberg is only set to star in one movie in 2023: The Family Plan is this picture, and it debuts on Friday, December 15, just in time for Christmas.

Release date: Friday, December 15

Run time: 1h59

Free trials: Apple TV Plus free trials

In the movie, Marky Mark stars as an ex-assassin turned homebody whose new life is nearly upturned when figures from his past return. So he packs up his wife and kids into their car and drives them to Las Vegas; ostensibly as part of a family road trip, but really so he can confront the person looking to dredge up the past.

Starring alongside Wahlberg is Michelle Monaghan as his wife and also Maggie Q and Ciarán Hinds.

As you can expect from that plot description, the movie has a mix of action, comedy and family togetherness, with the director referring to it as "fun for the entire family".

So here's how to watch The Family Plan at home, since it's not getting a theatrical release.

How to watch The Family Plan

You can watch The Family Plan as soon as it's released, on Friday, December 15, by using the streaming service Apple TV Plus.

Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month to sign up, but we always recommend checking out our article on the best Apple TV Plus free trials, as it might help you find a way to sign up without spending any money.

You need an Apple ID to sign up to Apple TV Plus, though this account is free and, if you already own an i-device, you likely already have one.

Make sure not to sign up for the Apple TV Plus MLS Plan, though. This is just for soccer and doesn't let you watch from Apple TV Plus' movies and TV shows, so you won't be able to use it to catch The Family Plan.

Can you watch The Family Plan in theaters?

Unfortunately not.

While many recent Apple movies like Flowers of the Killer Moon and Napoleon have enjoyed runs in theaters, that's not the case for The Family Plan.

The small screen will have to suffice if you're looking forward to this latest Mark Wahlberg project.