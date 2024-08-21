Now on Netflix, one of Channing Tatum's best performances in fantastic heist comedy

Channing Tatum is starring in the new movie Blink Twice releasing exclusively in movie theaters on Friday, August 23. If that's getting you in the mood to watch other Channing Tatum movies, then great news, one of his best is now available on Netflix: the Steven Soderbergh heist comedy Logan Lucky.

Logan Lucky is on Netflix for US subscribers as of Wednesday, August 21. In addition to Tatum, the 2017 movie stars Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Riley Keough, Hilary Swank, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterstone, Sebastian Stan, Macon Blair, Jack Quaid and Seth MacFarlane. The story revolves around a pair of brothers who attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race. The movie was the first one that Soderbergh directed since 2013, ending his self-proclaimed retirement. But he lost none of his touch, as critics loved it (it's "Certified Fresh" with a strong 92% on Rotten Tomatoes ).

Audiences also enjoyed it, with it getting a 76% positive score from general viewers on Rotten Tomatoes, but it went a bit overlooked at the time of its release, only earning $48 million at the global box office despite its star-studded cast and good reviews. But that just means that many people are likely to discover the movie for the first time now that it is streaming on Netflix.

If you were a fan of Soderbergh's Ocean's Eleven movies, then Logan Lucky should be right up your alley. Soderbergh brings many of the same qualities from those movies to Logan Lucky, including a plethora of memorable and unique characters and a complex heist that features some last minute twists. I mean this with as much affection as I can, Logan Lucky is the "Hillbilly Ocean's Eleven."

The performances are really what make this movie so memorable. From Daniel Craig, in a turn that is very different from his James Bond and even fellow Southerner Benoit Blanc, to an imposing Hilary Swank, trying to crack this crime as an FBI agent.

But for me, Channing Tatum is the standout as Jimmy Logan. Though he's not necessarily who you think of when you're listing current comedy stars, Tatum has time and again proven how funny he can be. From the Jump Street franchise to The Lost City to his fantastic cameos in a range of movies, including recently Deadpool & Wolverine, Tatum can always be counted on to make me laugh.

However, as funny as he is trying to figure out how to pull off this heist, deal with the eccentric array of accomplices and avoid getting caught by the FBI, Tatum also brings emotion to the role. His character Jimmy is doing all of this so that he can support his daughter, Sadie (Farrah Mackenzie), who he has a deep bond with despite him and her mother (played by Holmes) being separated. Tatum and Mackenzie easily convey the father-daughter relationship they need to sell Jimmy Logan needing to pull off this heist. It all hits home in a scene toward the end with a touching rendition of "Take Me Home, Country Roads," by John Denver.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are more than a few Channing Tatum movies on Netflix right now if you want to watch something with the actor (Magic Mike XXL, White House Down and The Hateful Eight among them), but Logan Lucky may be the best of the bunch in my opinion.

If you don't have Netflix, Logan Lucky is available via digital on-demand platforms. In the UK, you can stream Logan Lucky on Prime Video.

Watch the Logan Lucky trailer right here: