'Doctor Who' fans want Michael Sheen to replace Jodie Whittaker

After Jodie Whittaker announced she was leaving the popular sci-fi show, theories began to spread quickly around who will replace Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who.

Jodie first stepped into the Tardis in 2017 as the first female Doctor and has been heavily praised by the nation ever since.

According to a RadioTimes.com poll with 10,000 fans sharing their vote, Michael Sheen (Good Omens, Prodigal Son) is currently the fan favourite to replace Jodie Whittaker, earning 20% of the votes.

With Sheen’s many BAFTA and Emmy award nominations, it’s no surprise that fans would like to see his remarkable acting on their screens playing this important and iconic role in British television.

If he did go on to play the role, he'd be following in the footsteps of friend and Good Omens co-star David Tennant, who played the role of The Doctor between 2005 - 2010.

Could Michael Sheen follow in David Tennant's footsteps? (Image credit: Getty Images)

RadioTimes.com editorial director Tim Glanfield said: “Clearly Michael Sheen is a popular choice, and no one can fault his brilliant acting prowess – but with a long history of secrecy and surprises at Doctor Who HQ when it comes to casting, we might have a bit of a wait until we find out who will be flying the Tardis next.”

Other exciting and talented stars included in the poll were actor, comedian and director Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), who came second with 15% of the votes and third was Jo Martin (Holby City) with 11%. Next was Andrew Scott (Fleabag) who scooped up 7% of the votes.

Fifth and sixth were actors Colin Morgan (Merlin) and Alexander Vlahos (Versailles) who both received 6% of the votes and Ben Whishaw (Skyfall) came seventh with 5%. Followed by Olly Alexander (It’s A Sin) in eighth who got 4%.

Completing the top 10 for this poll were Jonny Lee Miller and Kelly Macdonald, who both starred in Trainspotting, with Jonny taking 3% and Kelly receiving 2%.