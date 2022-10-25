Doctor Who finds new US home on Disney Plus

Doctor Who is getting a new streaming home in the US in 2023, as the series is moving over to Disney Plus.

Today (October 25), the BBC and Disney Branded Television have announced that they've come together to turn Doctor Who into a global franchise. Episodes will continue to premiere on the BBC in the UK, but will now air on Disney's streaming service in other territories.

According to their press release, the two entertainment giants will "deliver this quintessentially British show to future generations on an unprecedented scale", with Disney Plus becoming the sci-fi show's exclusive home outside of the UK and Ireland.

The partnership is said to be "aligned under returning showrunner Russell T. Davies' bold vision" for the show. He was responsible for rebooting Doctor Who in 2005 and is taking over once starting with the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special event in 2023. This story arc will mark the occasion with a three-part event featuring 14th Doctor David Tennant alongside his former companion, Donna Noble (again played by Catherine Tate).

Of the new partnership, Davies said: "I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK."

The new announcement was first made by the 15th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, and marks the beginning of a new collaboration between the BBC and Disney Branded Television.

A brand Doctor Who logo has been unveiled to help mark the transition into the show's new era. You can see it below:

President at Disney Plus, Alisa Bowen, said: "We're excited by the opportunity to bring new seasons of this beloved franchise exclusively to Disney+ and introduce the show to the next generation of audiences in more than 150 markets around the world. The series is a perfect addition to our ever-growing catalog of global content that continues to make Disney+ the home for exceptional storytelling."

This news comes just after the Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker said goodbye to the lead role after five years in The Power of the Doctor, the third and final Doctor Who special airing this year.