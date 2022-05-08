Doctor Who bosses confirm Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is the 14th Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa is best known for his role as Eric in Sex Education.

The wait is finally over Doctor Who fans, as the BBC has confirmed that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will be taking over the TARDIS as the 14th Doctor.

We've long been speculating who will replace Jodie Whittaker, and now the BBC has revealed on social media that the role will go to Ncuti Gatwa who is well loved for playing Eric in the hit Netflix series Sex Education.

Announcing the news on social media ahead of The BAFTA TV Awards 2022, the BBC said: "The future is here! Ncuti Gatwa is the Doctor."

In a statement, Ncuti Gatwa told fans: "There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care.

"I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Russell T. Davies, who will return as showrunner in 2023 added: "The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, that I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds.

"It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started. I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

